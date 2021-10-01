City a finalist for environmental award

The City of Muskogee is a finalist for an Environmental Excellence Award for their participation in the 2021 Great American Cleanup. Muskogee’s project, the Azalea Cleanup, resulted in 220 tons of trash picked up off the streets of Muskogee.
“I had two elementary schools working along with three churches, a Girl Scout troop, two banks, two bicycle clubs, a sorority, the local newspaper, the Youth Volunteer Corps, two historic neighborhoods and the Chamber of Commerce on the volunteer list,” said Karen Coker, event organizer. “In total, 396 volunteers worked together to clean up Muskogee.”
Muskogee is a finalist in the Great American Cleanup Best Overall category. In addition to 220 tons of trash, the Azalea Cleanup also collected 678 tires, 273 loads of brush and limbs and cleaned up 17 illegal dump sites.
“I feel the key to success is to start teaching the kids young and make it fun,” Coker said about her youth volunteers. “The teachers had a good time with the kids outside.
Keep Oklahoma Beautiful will award prizes at a special awards ceremony Nov. 19.
The Azalea Cleanup occurs every spring. To get your group or organization involved, contact Coker at (918) 684-6200 or email kcoker@muskogeeonline.org.
