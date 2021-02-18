Terry West began plowing the snow off the streets in Muskogee early Wednesday morning.
"I got started around midnight," said West, who works for the city, said after plowing Lombard Street. "Downtown's pretty cleaned up. We're doing as many roads as we can."
Workers started with the main arteries in the Muskogee area and then were going to tend to the side streets.
Muskogee City Manager Mike Miller had high praise for the people doing their job.
"We've been basically running 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day since before last weekend," he said. "We had an ice storm, followed by a snow storm, followed by another snow storm. We're using all the resources at our disposal and we're very proud of our crews."
Miller also said that the city was ready for this event with supplies needed.
"We've been adequately prepared with salt and sand and those kind of materials," He said. "In part, because it's been several years since we've had a snow storm of this magnitude. We've been able to stockpile those materials that we need."
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said the county also is making steady progress in clearing the roadways.
"We're handling our roads right now," he said. "We all have primary roads that we start with and then secondary roads. We got started at 7 a.m. That's what time out county commissioner district open is at 7 a.m."
Muskogee County District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said as far as sand and salt that helps with the road conditions, there have been a few hiccups.
"The sand supply is good, salt is harder to come by," he said. "We have sand from local companies. We have probably 250 tons of salt and sand brought in from Kansas."
Pipes bursting also have been a problem for the city and the county with both receiving calls about breakages.
Smith said the water department has received "numerous calls" about pipes breaking.
"The water department has been working on those tirelessly," he said.
Fred Hogle, owner of The Hogle Company, said when the weather begins to run warmer, and frozen pipes begin to thaw, more pipes will break. He said there are signs you need to look for.
"Listen for a hissing sound in the walls if you suspect a break," Hogle said. "If you have a crawl space, you can go in and find where it is."
