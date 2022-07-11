A large fire at Greenleaf Apartments resulted in the displacement of almost 100 Muskogee residents on Saturday.
Forty were evacuated to Muskogee Civic Center that afternoon.
American Red Cross is operating a temporary shelter at Muskogee Civic Center to house displaced residents until long-term housing can be found. Many of the residents are elderly or disabled and meet the requirements for special housing accommodations. All of their immediate needs are being met. Any further donations should be made to Neighbors Building Neighborhoods through the Muskogee County Disaster Relief Fund through their website at https://www.nbn-nrc.org/muskogee-county-flood-2019/
All pets that were rescued from the fire have been taken to the Muskogee Animal Shelter to be reunited with their owners. Some pets are still missing. The Muskogee Animal Shelter is asking for the public to call them at (918) 683-8000 if they find stray animals in this immediate area, as they may belong to victims of the fire.
For further information on donations, contact NBN at (918) 683-4600.
