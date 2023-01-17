Most everyone who attended Sunday's ribbon cutting of the multipurpose arena at Rougher Village had the same reaction…WOW!
Part of the $110 million bond approved by voters in 2019, the arena seats approximately 1,800 people and can accommodate banquets in the second-floor meeting room.
Shonika Breedlove, who played and coached girls basketball in Ron Milam Gymnasium on the Muskogee High School campus, said the new building is not only beneficial to the athletes but to the students.
“I am ecstatic,” she said. “I am overjoyed with the facility and the newness — just the moderness, if that's a word — not only for the community but for the students. It's kind of like when you get a new shoes as a kid and you take off running because you're so excited you got new shoes.”
Angela Wilson, outgoing president of the Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce, said the building is also very beneficial to the city.
“It's a new pillar in the community,” she said. “When we bring people to town with their businesses, we can drive them by here and show what an asset it is.”
The first floor has a souvenir shop facing the main entrance. There also are locker rooms for boys and girls teams as well as athletic offices for coaches and administrators.
On the second floor is a balcony that extends out from the meeting room and offers a view of the new football stadium. There also is a trainers' room for treatment needs of athletes and an up-to-date weight room with training necessities for student-athletes.
Carrie Singleton, whose daughter is a senior at MHS in the band, said seeing her daughter perform in the new facilities makes her proud.
“I love it, I'm so excited,” she said. I hope to be watching my son play here one day.”
Muskogee School Board President Larry Stewart said to see everything come together ends a stressful part of his tenure.
“I want to thank the people of Muskogee for passing this issue,” he said. “When it passed, it seemed like everything just fell apart. Then it all came together.”
The first athletic event to be held in the new building was the boys and girls basketball games against Broken Arrow last Friday, both losses for the home teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.