Cherry pickers and drill trucks pulled into Muskogee on Tuesday, just in case wintry precipitation affects power lines over the next few days.
A winter storm warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
NOAA is predicting mixed wintry precipitation, which could be heavy at times on Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperatures are expected to reach 28 on Wednesday and 35 on Thursday, according to Muskogee’s AccuWeather forecast.
City of Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans said the crews are on standby in case the ice affects power lines.
“We’ve been in contact with OG&E and we have predesignated sites available for them to stage their equipment if they feel the need to move some equipment here for restoration purposes,” Evans said.
MDR Construction Inc., a power line company from Columbus, Mississippi, had several trucks stationed at the Arrowhead Mall parking lot.
OG&E Spokeswoman Trisha Koelsch said the utility had 600 storm restoration and support personnel staged throughout the region. She said crews are from Oklahoma and other states.
“In preparation for this week’s forecasted weather, we have purchased additional materials and mobilized crews with more than 3,000 restoration and storm support personnel in place tonight in our service area in Oklahoma and western Arkansas, Koelsch said Tuesday evening.
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said the icy weather is expected to continue through Friday.
“The last round will be Thursday, we’re hoping,” Smith said. “Winter weather is hard to predict, so we are just waiting to see what’s going to happen.”
He said the area could see enough sleet and precipitation that could affect the power grid, “not necessarily in the area, but south of here.”
City of Muskogee spokeswoman Tera Shows said the city has plenty of salt and sand to handle potential icy roads this week.
“We didn’t use as much during the last event as we expected to use,” Shows said, referring to snow and ice that hit Muskogee the first week of February. “We still have a very, very good stockpile, we have enough to get us through this storm. We started with 300 tons. We didn’t make a huge dent in the stockpile."
Shows said the city has about 150,000 tons of salt and sand to put on the roads. The city has two plows, two brine trucks and one sand truck.
Total sleet accumulation of about one inch, plus snow accumulations of one-tenth to one-half inch are expected Thursday.
Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice, according to the storm warning.
“We will run crews of eight people on 12-hour shifts over the next few days to ensure the city roads are safe as we can make them in bad weather,” Shows said.
District 2 Muskogee County Commissioner Keith Hyslop said he does not expect this storm to be as bad as the snow and ice that hit Muskogee in early February.
“This is going to be more like sleet, the last one was more like freezing rain, and we had snow following it,” Hyslop said. “I’m praying and believing it’s not going to be as bad.”
