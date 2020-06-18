A projected shortfall of revenue dedicated for the promotion of Muskogee tourism continues to delay progress toward the adoption of a municipal budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
City councilors postponed a decision a couple of weeks ago, opting to wait and get some direction from members of a committee they created a year ago to oversee tourism promotional efforts. Muskogee Redevelopment Authority’s Tourism Committee members learned there could be additional money for the tourism budget due to an improved outlook for the travel industry during the coming months.
The prospect of additional money became a sticking point on a proposed amendment to the tourism management contract and a proposal to move that function in-house, having city staffers take over those duties.
When tourism committee members appeared poised to support continued administration by the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce, a vote was delayed and the decision put back in front of city councilors. They delayed that decision again this week, looking for more direction.
“I think we ought to put it on hold for a little bit and think about it … and come together if we have to have some kind of side meeting or something so we can all get on one page and go the right way,” Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann said. “In my heart, I am tired and I don’t feel like making that big decision tonight.”
Tourism committee members on Wednesday offered no new guidance. Committee Chairman Avery Frix, however, acknowledged the “tough decisions” city councilors will have to make next week.
“The COVID-19 crisis is nobody’s fault — it’s not because the hotels have performed poorly, or the chamber or anybody has performed poorly, but because of this pandemic, and we know some incredibly tough decisions have to be made,” Frix said. “Of course, every board and every agency wants to have a nice-sized budget because we can do more with our budget, but I think this board is committed to working with whatever budget and whatever recommendations the council gives to us.”
Frix, who said he saw no need to change the tourism contract if councilors allocated the additional revenue expected from new projections, made a case for terminating the chamber contract and having city staff carry out the duties it has performed for 12 years.
“You have to look at those administrative costs — you can play around with that budget either way, and at the $150,000 level I think it makes a lot of sense not to have a third-party contract,” Frix said, noting administering the contract would consume new revenue plus some savings. “But I have had conversations with some of the councilors — that is something they want to look at, and I think there could be some benefits of bringing it in-house even at a different level.”
City Manager Mike Miller said the ultimate decision will be up to city councilors. Since the decision was made last year to transfer tourism revenue to the MRA, Miller said city councilors must approve the overall budget, then the MRA must approve the tourism budget, which then would be adopted by the tourism committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.