City continues to see sales tax growth

Muskogee continued to experience some growth in its sales tax revenue when compared to deposits in prior years, but there was some signs that consumer spending might be slowing as pandemic relief money dries up.
Data compiled by the Oklahoma Tax Commission show the city received just more than $2.41 million in sales tax in September. That represents a 7.87% increase, up $190,068 from the $2.22 million disbursed September 2020, but down from the $2.51 million in August.
September sales tax disbursements primarily represent local tax receipts from July business — actual sales reported from July 16 to July 31 and estimated sales for Aug. 1 through Aug. 15.
The commission disbursed $184.31 million in sales tax revenue to municipalities statewide. That was up $22.12 million, or 12%, from the nearly $162.19 million disbursed in September 2020. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns totaled $26.17 million
Counties that assess a sales tax shared disbursements totaling more than $31.79 million. Use tax revenue totaling more than $5.19 million was distributed to counties statewide.
Muskogee County’s share of sales tax disbursements in September totaled $521,873, up 9.77% from the $470,870 it received for the same month in 2020. The September disbursement of use tax revenue to Muskogee County totaled $78,871, up 16.47% from the $65,878 deposited a year ago.
City Manager Mike Miller credited locally owned businesses for much of the growth, saying they provide consumers "with a lot of good options" where to spend their money. He said the upward trend in sales tax revenue provides evidence that Muskogee is not only "a good place to live and work, it's a good place to shop."
"Sales tax revenue pays for our streets, for our police and fire protection, and all those essential services we don't always think about," Miller said. "When sales tax revenue is going up, it ensures those services will be provided at levels our community deserves."
During the first three months of fiscal year 2022, which began July 1, the city’s share of sales tax revenue totaled more than $7.32 million, the best first quarter the city has recorded since the recession in 2008. That represents a year-to-date increase of $420,309, or 5.74%, from the first-quarter total of $6.89 million recorded for fiscal year 2021.
The city saw its use tax receipts increase 8.4% from those reported for the same period in 2020. The tax commission’s most recent report shows September use tax disbursements to the city totaled $306,299, up $25,736 from the $280,563 deposited a year ago into city coffers.
Use tax revenue, which can fluctuate significantly from month to month, is generated primarily by purchases of out-of-state goods for in-state use or consumption. City councilors have directed that up to $1.2 million of the city’s annual collection of its 4 percent use tax be used to stimulate economic development.
Revenue from the 4 percent municipal sales tax — along with tobacco and franchise taxes — make up just more than half of the city’s general fund.
