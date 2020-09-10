City Council begins planning Muskogee's future

Muskogee Ward IV City Councilor Traci McGee said she believes infrastructure is a key issue in the city's future.
McGee stated her view during a special City Council strategic planning session at the Civic Center on Thursday.
McGee said one place to start is the drainage system in some neighborhoods in the city.
"I think that our clay pipes — everything that's under the ground that's hard to control," she said. "What we are finding is that we are fixing the streets, but just like, a water line busts we gotta go tear that up and put in the pipe. I think that we should go and do the piping first and work back to do the streets.
"Then, we're not going to spend any more money because once the piping is fixed, you're good."
The meeting was convened so the council can begin the process of mapping out where the city needs to focus its future endeavors.
McGee also brought up that the inner city needs to be looked at.
"If you go right now from 24th Street, come down Okmulgee, come back down Main and come down Martin Luther King… that is inner city and that is dead," she said. "We have no stores, we have no gas, we have no food. We talk about downtown…that's the heart of the city."
Steve Whitlock from Oklahoma Municipalities Management Services guided the session by pointing out positives the city has done under its current strategic plan. He also pointed out that the city shouldn't rest on it laurels.
"Part of strategic planning is it's set in stone, but it's not really set in stone," he said. "You predict five years from now we'll do this, then you get two years into it and you think 'You know what? There's something that's a little more pressing that should get more priority."
State Rep. Avery Frix, representing Roxy Theater Community Trust Authority, addressed the meeting announcing the board approved a process to change its name from Roxy Theater Community Trust Authority to Muskogee Arts and Cultural Tourism Trust Authority.
"To do more tourism efforts, we thought it would be a more appropriate name," Frix said. "At the last meeting of the Authority, the board voted to begin that process. Roy Tucker, Muskogee City Attorney, is taking us through that process, so it's not a done deal yet."
City Manager Mike Miller said this is just the start of the process of a strategic plan.
"We've had one for years," he said. "We laid out a lot of goals about five or six years ago we set up, and we've been following that plan."
He also said the initial process began last year.
"Every year, we have a strategic planning retreat," Miller said. "Last year, we went through the plan and were covering stuff we did in 2018 and 2019. We said, 'We need to sit down and start anew.'"
Miller also said that council membership is another factor in a new strategic plan for the city.
"We've got a lot of people that are on the council now that weren't on the council then," he said. "So the strategic plan sets our priorities. The council gets behind it, they vote on it, they say this is the direction we're headed as a city.
"Once you know what your priorities are, then you know what to do with the money."
