City councilors authorized expenditures of up to $200,000 from emergency reserve funds for preliminary studies and planning required by FEMA in order for it to consider moving the U.S.S. Batfish from its present location to Three Forks Harbor.
Relocating the World War II-era submarine is an idea prompted by changing circumstances at the Port of Muskogee that would impact the future of the U.S.S. Batfish and War Memorial Park. The lease on land where the park and museum presently operate will expire in May 2023, and a flood mitigation project at the port will shrink the amount of space available for the War Memorial Park and Museum.
The park is home to a submarine credited with sinking three enemy submarines and 11 other enemy vessels during World War II. It was inundated in May 2019 by Arkansas River flooding that dislodged and nearly washed away the vessel.
The Muskogee War Memorial Park Authority had completed several studies and was working with an engineering firm to prepare scope of work documents for FEMA. City councilors approved expenditures of up to $2 million of emergency reserves for flood mitigation projects at War Memorial Park, which conflicted with a larger levee project for which a federal grant had been awarded to Muskogee City-County Port Authority a year earlier.
Port Director Kimbra Scott asked War Memorial Park trustees in July for their support of the project, which includes the construction of a levee to protect the Port of Muskogee and its industrial base. Because the base flood elevation will be raised, the levee will be higher than initially planned and consume more space once it is built.
Ward II Councilor Alex Reynolds, who also serves as chairman of War Memorial Park Authority, said that "could potentially take our existing building out and other things, creating a major problem for us." He said plans to secure the port's entrance and efforts to lure a new manufacturer that has plans to develop a nearby parcel would obscure the park's visibility even more than it is already.
"We are already in a difficult spot where it can't be seen from the highway," Reynolds said. "It is tucked behind there, and there will be two very large buildings in front of it and as many as six railroad spurs in front of it."
Reynolds described the idea of moving the Batfish to Three Forks Harbor, which Scott presented to trustees when she reminded them about the expiring lease and the port's flood mitigation project, as an "absolutely a wonderful opportunity for us." He envisions the placement of military assets at strategic locations along nearby highways from which motorists would be able to see the submarine at the proposed site.
A campaign will gear up to raise private donations to help fund what Reynolds described as a project to save and move the Batfish. He hopes to be able to pool resources that will be available as a result of other projects — U.S. 62 bridge replacement and port infrastructure improvements — to move the submarine downstream to Three Forks Harbor.
Any reimbursement of costs by FEMA related to the project will be assigned to the city pursuant to an agreement authorizing use of its emergency reserves. FEMA's reimbursement rate is 75%, which means the city has committed up to $500,000 to the War Memorial Park Authority for this project that would not be recovered.
