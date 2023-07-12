In a special City Council meeting on July 6, the Muskogee City Council approved a resolution that declared a local emergency for the City of Muskogee in response to a storm on June 17 and 18 that left hundreds without power. The power restoration process left behind massive amounts of cut tree limbs that caused lots of problems for residents.
“OG&E contractors left behind a lot of debris from trees that had to be cut to restore power to Muskogee citizens,” said Avery Rigney, Assistant Director of Public Works. “According to their policy, it is the citizen’s responsibility to dispose of the debris, and many of our citizens are unable to do this themselves.”
That is where the City Council stepped in. By declaring a local emergency, city staff can now access the City’s emergency fund to provide assistance for residents left with large piles of debris.
“It is incumbent upon us that we move as quickly as we can to get the debris removed for our citizens,” said Mayor Marlon J. Coleman.
The City of Muskogee will be working with Custom Tree Care (CTC) to pick up curbside storm debris beginning Tuesday, July 11. Crews will begin canvassing the area and will pick up the debris with knuckleboom trucks that will grab the limbs and pile them into dump trucks to be disposed of.
“They will essentially drive up and down every street in town looking for areas that need to be picked up,” said Mike Stewart, City of Muskogee Public Works Director.
Citizens can assist with this process by moving all storm debris to the curb, if it is not already there. Citizens requiring extra assistance from CTC personnel during the removal process, can call the Public Works department at 918-684-6333. CTC crews may need to access citizens yards, during cleanup. If this is required and the homeowner is available, they will be asked to sign a right of entry form allowing CTC crews to access the property.
“We are grateful that our City Council has taken timely action to assist our Muskogee residents,” said City Manager Mike Miller. “We are looking forward to seeing the results of this cleanup very soon.”
The City of Muskogee has also opened a temporary drop-off site for citizens to drop off brush and limb debris. The site is located at 40th and Denver and will be open from 7 am to 7 pm through Friday, July 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.