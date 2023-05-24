By the end of this year, Muskogee voters could decide if they want to increase property taxes to fund up to $77 million in city street, public safety, water/sewer and facility improvements.
At a special meeting Monday, City Council members heard how general obligation bonds could help pay for long-term public improvements.
Council members took no action, but discussed potential sizes of a bond issue, and a possible election on Oct. 10.
Allan Brooks lll and Nate Ellis with Public Finance Law Group, Oklahoma City showed a projection on how much Muskogee could collect at different bonding capacities. They ranged from $24.4 million collected with a 10-mill and 10-year bond to $77.7 million collected with a 15-mill and 25-year bond.
"Bonds have to be voted for basic public utilities, which have been defined by the courts in Oklahoma as almost anything: Streets, parks, roads, bridges, public safety," Brooks said. "It's pretty broad."
Mayor Marlon Coleman favored a long-term bond issue
"We've got well over $100 million in projects that need to be done right now," Coleman said "We short-change ourselves if we say we want a 10-year bond, because that's not even going to get us anywhere."
After the meeting, Coleman listed critical water, street and facility issues the city faces.
"Since the 2019 flood, we've got standing water in places where we never had," he said. "We know there are areas of the city where pipes have been damaged. That's why we have so many sink holes that we have."
He said facilities such as the municipal building, which also houses the Police Department, "are in disarray."
The city also must acquire and prepare sites to be "shovel ready" for potential developers, Coleman said.
"Streets are a big issue," he said, adding that he wants to create "some kind of residual fund where we can make the repairs that need to be done while working on streets that had never been worked on."
Coleman said a larger, longer bond issue could keep the city from having to go to the voters again and again.
"We did make a commitment to families that we would do things now, rather than later," he said. "It doesn't make sense to not ask for enough, and come up short, and then ask for another bond later."
A list of needs for Muskogee Fire Department includes new and remodeled fire stations, replacement of aging fire engines and emergency equipment.
Muskogee Police listed new vehicles, cameras and communication equipment among long-term needs.
Brooks said Oct. 10 is an attainable target for an election date. He said cities must give notice to the county election board 60 days before the election date.
City Manager Mike Miller said the city would want solid council feedback by July 1 on what projects to include on an Oct. 10 election. He told council members they have a direct line of feedback from the community. City staff should get information on public safety, public works and facility needs.
Councilor Jaime Stout asked if there would be time for community meetings before deciding.
Miller said projects should be decided before Aug. 10 for an October election. That fits the 60-day notice requirement.
"It's doable, but it needs to be an intense focus," Miller said. "Hopefully by July 1, we will have the big list and we'll start saying how much does it really cost, so we can figure out how much dollar amount is in each proposition."
Brooks said the bond election could have several propositions covering different priorities, such as one for street improvements and another for public safety.
"We prefer to have two or three propositions, as opposed to seven propositions," Brooks said.
Brooks said a city needs only 50% approval for a bond election, unlike a school district, which needs at least 60 percent.
He said the owner of a $100,000 property pays about $1,001 in ad valorem taxes. A 10 mill levy would add $100 a year, or $8.33 a month. A 15 mill levy would add $150 a year, or $12.50 a month.
He compared Muskogee with other Oklahoma cities. He said cities with general obligation bonds averaged about 15 mill levies. This average is skewed by a 25-mill levy charged by the affluent Oklahoma County community of Nichols Hills.
