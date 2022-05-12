City councilors began hashing out details of Muskogee's municipal budget when they gathered Wednesday during their annual spring retreat.
Interim City Manager Jennifer Swezey outlined base numbers for a budget expected to be published later this month with more details. Swezey said the budget will be based on projected growth in sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1, of about 5% and a spending increase of about $2 million — about 5% more than the $36.54 million available this year.
"We base our budgeting on conservative expense management," Swezey said. "We analyze prior year data and go on revenue assumptions knowing what's affecting our current year to date."
Increased costs of fuel, employees' health care and other essential items are a few factors that will influence the fiscal year 2023 budget. City administrators also continue to deal with supply chain shortages and bottlenecks that linger as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're still seeing the effects of COVID-19 on ... price increases, and this is also still affecting employment — everyone nationwide is having trouble hiring and retaining employees," Swezey said. "We don't have the magic ball — will construction go down in six months or continue increasing? That's what we'll continue watching and re-evaluate midyear."
Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed said it will be difficult to accurately project sales tax revenue during the coming year because of the impact COVID-19 and pandemic-recovery aid had on annual tallies since 2020.
"Is our sales tax up or is sales tax up from COVID-19," Reed said, citing inflationary pressures as an additional concern. "When I hear that (revenue projections) I don't hear we have any 'new money.' We have new projects, but where is that new money going to come from."
Swezey said there will be some additional funds available due to a 5% reduction in spending this year. She said some funds budgeted this year for training, travel and a few planned purchases was unspent due to the pandemic.
"That's still the challenge we have every year: the unpredictability of sales tax being used as our main operating revenue source for cities and Oklahoma," Swezey said, noting municipalities in other states enjoy multiple revenue streams. "Sales taxes are the most volatile, and that's what we're stuck with. The state decides and no one will challenge it."
A proposed budget is expected to be published in advance of the first of two public hearings that must take place before city councilors adopt the fiscal year 2023 budget. A tentative date for the first public hearing is May 23, and a second one would follow two weeks later, on June 6.
