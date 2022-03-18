City council to consider amendment to tourism authority bylaws

Muskogee Tourism Authority trustees amended bylaws that would allow one of its nine members to live outside the city's municipal boundaries.
The change was made in response to concerns expressed last year while city councilors reviewed a decision by trustees to outsource day-to-day operations of its tourism marketing program. The amendment approved Thursday will require final approval by Muskogee City Council because it represents "a substantial change" to MTA's bylaws.
Ward IV Councilor Traci McGee, who serves as a trustee on the tourism authority, sponsored the amendment to the bylaws. While the amendment would not require one trustee reside outside Muskogee, she said it would allow a city councilor to appoint someone who lived outside the city limits to serve if the person was qualified and could muster the support of a majority of the council.
"There were some who wanted an opportunity to serve the community and have their voices heard and that is what we are addressing here," McGee said. "We need to provide an outlet for that and open it up, so we can grow to be the better Muskogee we all want to see."
Trustees also approved a resolution that expands its advisory committee from five to seven members. The resolution, which requires no review by city councilors, also spells out classifications for five appointees — two would be appointed at-large by trustees.
One member of the advisory committee would be appointed from within the membership of Muskogee Hotel-Motel Lodging Association and would serve an initial term of four years. Another appointee would be from the governing board of Main Street Muskogee and would serve an initial term of three years.
The leadership team at The Castle of Muskogee would appoint a member, and local museums would appointee a member — both serve initial two-year terms. The chairman of the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce, or the chairman's designee, would serve as an advisory committee member for a period commensurate with his or her chairmanship.
The terms for all advisory board members will be four years after the periods of the initial terms expire.
