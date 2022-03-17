City council to consider changes to ethics policy

City councilors will consider on Monday sweeping changes to a code of ethical conduct that would be enforceable as an ordinance rather than a policy matter.
They were set to approve those changes this week but tabled them until Monday so they could be approved with an emergency clause attached. The clause would make them enforceable upon publication rather than 30 days afterward or upon a specified date.
City councilors adopted the ethics policy in place now in July 2017, more than two years after after the idea was discussed during an annual retreat. A model ethics policy circulated during the retreat never got traction, and councilors formed a committee in July 2015 to draft the policy adopted two years later.
The ordinance being considered now was drafted in response to more recent concerns about conduct that may "not in the best interests of the citizens of Muskogee." The proposed ordinance sets out "censorship penalties and possible removal of council members for behavior that puts credibility of council at risk."
The impetus for those directions came from Mayor Marlon Coleman, who shared concerns expressed by younger Muskogee residents about public service following the municipal elections in February. He said they expressed some reluctance about public service if it meant they would be subjected to public ridicule or scorn on social media due to public policy disagreements.
Coleman said their comments demonstrate the importance of ethical conduct and that city councilors serve as positive role models for younger generations. He said city councilors must demonstrate "our happiness to serve" and never "subjected to shame or ridicule" by another councilor.
He garnered the support from all but one of his colleagues, Ward IV Councilor Traci McGee, who mounted an unsuccessful challenge for the mayoral post, who opposed.
City Attorney Roy Tucker produced a policy he described as "our attempt to follow that direction."
"This represents a substantial rewrite from what we currently have," Tucker said. "And it includes a completely new section, something we have not done before, but we are recommending that we include ..., and that is establish an ethics advisory committee."
Tucker said there have been concerns about the existing ethics policy, which provides that he investigate ethics complaints and present his findings to city councilors. That prompted concerns because his employment is subject to a decision made by a majority of city councilors.
The potential conflict of interest prompted an ethics complaint filed by a Muskogee voter. The complaint was dismissed after a third-party investigation determined the allegations in the complaint did not constitute a violation of existing ethics policies.
Tucker said the proposed ethics committee would consist of five individuals who represent a diverse cross-section of the community. The ordinance sets out specific criterion to meet and maintain that objective.
"This is similar to what the state does and some larger cities," Tucker said. "What they would be doing is hearing the facts and deciding whether they violate the provisions of this ordinance. "
The ordinance would allow requests for advisory opinions be made by city council members, department heads, trustees, and members of boards and committees. Committee members would meet at least quarterly and file an annual report detailing its activities for the year in addition to any opinions, which must be filed within 30 days of a complaint or request.
Tucker said written requests for an advisory opinion would be filed with the Muskogee City Clerk's Office. His office would accept requests that are not in written form.
Advisory opinions would be presented to city councilors during their next regular meeting, when they would consider whether formal charges are necessary. Any city councilor who faces a formal ethics charge, Tucker said, would be granted due process rights but would be subject to expulsion from office if a violation occurred.
Coleman said if an act "is egregious enough that they have to be removed from office, they should be banned from running again for any future council seats."
Tucker said that would require changing the Muskogee City Charter.
