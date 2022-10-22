Regular pick-up of residents' extra trash bags could stop under an ordinance amendment up for City Council consideration.
The amendment, approved earlier by Muskogee Public Works Authority, would require residents to put all trash in the city-provided trash cart. Residents may not have additional trash in bags or boxes by the cart. However, those who need extra trash pickup regularly may buy additional city trash carts at $10 each.
The City Council is expected to consider the ordinance amendment, part of the consent agenda, at its upcoming regular meeting, 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Public Works Chief Operating Officer Avery Rigney said the amended ordinance would bring in the final phase of moving to fully automated trash trucks. Currently, a regular trash truck makes a route to pick up extra residential trash not in the carts.
Rigney cited several reasons why the city wants to move away from picking up bags.
"When we pick up the bags, we have several concerns about employee health, one is needles in the bags," he said. "We want to protect our employees from that, and one way to do that is to keep them from coming into contact with the bags in the first place."
Stopping bag pickup also could reduce risk of injury, such as when employees ride and jump off from the backs of trucks, he said.
"One of the highest rates of injury in sanitation is employees picking up the bags and throwing them into the trucks," Rigney said. "Sometimes the bags are overloaded and if they don't break, that is an unnecessary strain on the employees."
Presence of human waste in the bags could result in communicable diseases including COVID-19, he said. Bags placed by the curb could block stormwater flow.
"As far as public safety, it's unsanitary to have bags of loose trash outside," he said. "Those bags break and expose the public to waste."
Cutting bag service saves money, he said.
"We feel is an opportunity to optimize the sanitation department by reducing the number of trucks that collect refuse by not running these trucks specifically for bag service," he said.
Instead of bag pickup, the city will offer additional carts at a reduced rate to residents who need them.
"A bag can easily fit within a polycart. This accommodates the citizens who use more trash," he said. "A majority of citizens do not use extra bags. Only about 15 percent utilize the out-of-cart, or bag service. The citizens who do use extra bags are typically the same ones each week.
Public works would like to start the program around the first of the year, he said. "We will be informing the public with stickers on the carts, door hangers, inserts in water bill."
Rigney said moving away from bag pickup will not result in staff reduction.
The city will keep using the semi-automated truck for such things as picking up the from the blue bins used by handicapped residents, he said.
During the public works meeting, committee member Shirley Hilton-Flanary asked how the city will pick up extra residential trash during holidays.
"At Christmas, we will still provide some extra service for the bags of wrapping paper," Rigney said. "This isn't going to affect the bags for consumer holidays with extra trash."
If a situation prompts excess trash — moving, a big birthday party, buying a big-screen TV with lots of padding — the city will pick it up, said City of Muskogee spokeswoman Tera Shows.
"Each household may request two bulk waste pickups per year at no additional charge," Shows said, adding that the bulk-waste cleanup runs from January through November.
Bulk waste cleanup guidelines state that all bulky waste must be placed within 10 feet of the curb. Also, items picked up will be limited to one dump truck load or five cubic yards.
"It is preferred that residents call to get on the list, one week prior to the date that they want their bulk waste picked up. The number is (918) 684-6333," Shows said. "We will also still offer our yard waste cleanup program that collects leaves, limbs and yard debris on Fridays."
