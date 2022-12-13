Muskogee City Council on Monday voted to reduce its meeting days for 2023.
Instead of meeting the second and fourth Mondays in the month, the council will now meet on the fourth Monday. The Public Works and Finance Committees will now meet on the second Monday instead of the first and third.
Ward 4 City Councilor Traci McGee asked City Manager Mike Miller how the change will affect what everyone is doing as far as public works meeting all the needs.
"Very many cities meet once a month for their official meetings," Miller said. "It requires more planning on our part, for council members as well. If there's an appointment, something you want on the agenda, it just lets us know we have to plan those further in advance.
"And if there's some sort of urgency, the mayor does have the ability to call a 'special call.'"
McGee also asked City Clerk Tammy Tracy how the change will effect the city clerk's office.
"It will give us more time to prepare agendas, to get the minutes and documentation from meeting to meeting," Tracy said. "As for now, we're rushed. As soon as this meeting ends, we begin processing for the next meeting.
"So this will actually allow us more time to get contracts signed, ordinances…everything processed before we start the cycle over again, and it will actually cut down on some of the minutes and agendas that require so much time."
The motion passed 7-2 with McGee and Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed voting in the negative. Reed said the motion "is a terrible day for the City of Muskogee."
"We have a lot of work to do in the City of Muskogee," Reed said. "We're not a township, we're a mid-sized city. We're saying 'I don't know another way to explain this, but I'm getting sick of meeting every Monday night.' And I think that this is a terrible move we're making here tonight."
Reed also said being a councilor and devoting the time to the work is what everyone signed up for.
"I've been on this council going on 11 years and have worked with councilors in all kinds of professions," he said. "And they've always made time to do what they vowed to do when they signed up to run for city council. They knew that every week we'd have a city council meeting.
"It's disappointing that we're coming to the point that we're cramming this — there's going to be a lot of transparency that's going out the back door."
