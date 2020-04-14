City councilor warns of need tighter security

A Muskogee city councilor who was the recipient of three suspicious envelopes and target of an automobile burglary within two days said there is a need for additional security at public facilities.
Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann’s pleas for tighter security during council meetings failed to win any support from his colleagues, about half of whom attended the meeting virtually in an effort to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vann’s insistence to heightened security at City Hall almost two years ago prompted the installation of interior doors, which are monitored during business hours for access to offices on the upper floors. A network of security cameras also was installed along with a station within the lobby at the entrance that is staffed during business hours.
Vann, who reported to police a week ago the receipt of three empty envelopes — a situation being investigated by police as an anonymous threat — said security needs to be stepped up when the Muskogee City Council or its committees are in session. Those meetings take place after business hours, when Vann said security becomes more lax because they are public meetings.
“That panic button, those cameras and that door downstairs, that don’t mean anything to a machine gun,” Vann said. “They could put a bomb downstairs and come up those stairs quick — you need an officer out there in the hall.”
Vann said a day after receiving the empty envelopes from an anonymous sender, somebody ransacked his vehicle while it was parked outside his apartment. He said the intruder took his wallet, but left a driver’s license, an umbrella and other personal items.
“In these days and times right now, trust me, we need security,” Vann said, pointing out the importance of those in the room making sometimes unpopular decisions about important issues. “We are sitting here right now as ducks.”
Vann cited security measures implemented by other municipalities and said he and his colleagues “shouldn’t need anything drastic to happen before we decide to do something.”
The often outspoken city councilor was unable to muster any support from his colleagues on the council.
