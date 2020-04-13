A Muskogee city councilor who was the recipient of three suspicious envelopes and target of an automobile burglary within two days said there is a need for additional security at public facilities.
Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann's insistence for tighter security prompted the installation of interior doors, which are monitored during business hours for access to upper floor offices. A network of security cameras also was installed along with a station in the lobby entrance that is staffed during business hours.
Vann, who reported to police the receipt of three empty envelopes being investigated as anonymous threats, said security needs to be stepped up when the Muskogee City Council or its committees meet. Those meetings take place after business hours, when Vann said security becomes more lax because they are public meetings.
"That panic button, those cameras and that door downstairs, that don't mean anything to a machine gun," Vann said. "They could put a bomb downstairs and come up those stairs quick — you need an officer out there in the hall."
Vann said a day after receiving the empty envelopes from an anonymous sender, somebody ransacked his vehicle. He said his wallet — and everything inside except his driver's license — was stolen along with an umbrella and other personal property.
The vehicle, he said, was unlocked when it was ransacked. But he thought the timing of the two reported events was more than a coincidence.
Vann plans to bring up the issue of heightened security during councilors' regular meeting Monday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.