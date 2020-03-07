City councilors flipped off the switch on an effort to shine more light on who finances local campaigns and where candidates spend their backers' money.
Deputy Mayor Wayne Johnson, the only candidate who filed a pre-election report pursuant to the voluntary reporting guidelines set out in city ordinances, dusted off a proposal initiated more than a decade ago by former Mayor John Tyler Hammons. Johnson said he thought it would be good to revisit the measure after this year's elections took a negative turn.
His proposal failed for a lack of a second from his colleagues, who sat silently as they glanced around Muskogee City Council Chambers and at each other until the motion died at Finance Committee meeting. Some of them had pledged during their campaigns to comply with the city's voluntary campaign finance reporting ordinance but failed to follow through.
Johnson, who lost his bid for a third term as Ward IV representative to challenger Traci McGee in a three-way contest, said he was disappointed with the outcome. Johnson said he understands that while "everybody has their own mind ..., it's about honesty."
"I believe John Tyler Hammons was kind of a visionary for our community, and he knew it was going to cause problems in the future," Johnson said, referencing anonymous campaign attack ads. "This time I heard so many people in our community say they had never seen this in Muskogee before and tell me, we're better than this."
Ward II Councilor Alex Reynolds said he did not second Johnson's motion to revisit campaign finance transparency because he "didn't know anything about that." Reynolds, who was elected to his post immediately after the filing period after two-term Councilor Dan Hall withdrew his candidacy and resigned, said he "wasn't part of the original stuff that John Tyler Hammons did," so he was waiting for somebody else to second the motion.
"I was listening to it, I was waiting to see if we were going to put it to a vote, but unfortunately it didn't come up," Reynolds said, adding he "didn't have an opportunity to" second the motion. "I wasn't involved in that back ..., at this time, I really don't know — I wasn't involved in it back then when that happened."
Ward III Councilor Derrick Reed said he did not want to reveal what he had in his "back pocket" and declined to comment further. Ward IV Councilor Marlon Coleman said he could not support Johnson's proposal because he wanted to protect his donors.
"I think it's important to protect donors from the types of toxic criticisms and negative campaigning we've witnessed during this election cycle," Coleman said. "People young and old and from all walks of life sacrifice what they have for the greater good to have a better Muskogee and don't deserve to be attacked because of their involvement in the political process."
Coleman is competing for the mayoral post in a runoff election against three-time contender Wayne Divelbiss. Coleman said he had no plans to file a report this election cycle, while Divelbiss, who declined to comment on Johnson's proposal or councilors' lack of action, stopped short of pledging to disclose his campaign's financial records this year and has filed no reports during the 2020 election cycle.
State ethics laws mandate reporting by most candidates competing in municipal elections. Candidates generally are required to file campaign financial reports if a municipality has a population greater than 10,000 and an annual budget of more than $10 million.
Candidates competing for seats on Muskogee City Council are exempt because state law defines a municipal office as one in which a candidate files his or her declaration with the secretary of the county election board. Muskogee City Council candidates, in accordance with the charter, file declarations with the city clerk.
Hammons tried three times to pass an ordinance requiring mandatory disclosure for municipal elections, but those efforts failed. A 2010 ordinance adopted in an effort to promote at least some level of transparency encourages candidates to file campaign contribution and expenditure reports 10 calendar days before an election and final reports 20 days after an election.
The voluntary system has yielded varying degrees of success. This year only Johnson filed a pre-election report. Mayor Janey Cagle Boydston and Johnson were the only candidates who filed post-election reports.
