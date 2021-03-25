City councilors debate use of medical marijuana at events

City councilors delayed consideration of rules for the use of medical marijuana during special events.
The ordinance, which took effect Jan. 30, makes an exception to an ordinance that prohibits smoking and vaping on city property. The measure was promoted as a way “to advance our opportunities through tourism and economic development.”
Ward IV Councilor Traci McGee, who sponsored the ordinance, said she believes the measure will “enhance the economic stability of the community.” She asked that the measure be tabled until April 12 to allow time for possible revisions to the recommendations adopted earlier this month by Muskogee Parks Board.
McGee discussed in November, when amendments to the ordinance were approved, the possibility of having space at Muskogee Civic Center parking lot available during special events as a space to medicate. That option was omitted from the recommendations, which included provisions only for the event lawn at Honor Heights Park Papilion, Honor Heights Amphitheater and Hatbox Field.
Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson said the Parks Board rejected the idea that the Civic Center might be included because of its downtown location. He said there was a greater potential there of becoming a public nuisance.
While city councilors engaged in little debate this week before tabling the measure, Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann made clear the basis of his objection.
"I have nothing against medical marijuana," Vann said. "My problem is I don't want to see it being smoked at city facilities or at our city parks of any kind."
Vann said he knows of no other municipality in Oklahoma where there is an effort to accommodate medical marijuana users during special events on public property. Proponents said event sponsors bypass Muskogee because no accommodation can be made.
The measure is scheduled to be considered again when councilors meet at 5:30 p.m. April 12 at City Hall.
