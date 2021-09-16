City councilors to take second look at mowing bids

Mowing season may be winding down by the time city councilors award contracts to bidders sought to help city workers who found themselves swamped with work during an early season of above-normal rainfall.
Councilors approved a measure in late June, authorizing the outsourcing of some mowing services. Mayor Marlon Coleman described the situation then as a state of emergency, saying it was vital to the city's public image to keep its facilities, parks and rights of way mowed.
Recommendations presented this week for consideration were delayed for at least another week after Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann said he wanted to examine the work of two contractors being recommended.
"You can hire people, but sometimes the city makes mistakes because we don't really check the work they are doing to make sure it is done right," Vann said. "I feel all the parks deserve to look nice, edged up and looking pretty — we want the grass cut right."
Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed wanted to ensure no city employees would be replaced by outsourcing some mowing jobs before. But he also expressed concerns about delaying the vote to award bids.
"With us continuing to kick this can up the road, what kind of time is this going to put us in?" Reed said. "We have been trying to get the grass cut all summer."
City Manager Mike Miller said the cost of outsourcing the specified mowing jobs this year is expected to cost about $125,000 — for an entire season it is about $265,000 worth of mowing.
"This was an unbudgeted expense for this fiscal year, and so we are trying to get as much done for as little as possible," Miller said. "Outsourcing the recommended areas will allow existing staff to focus on the remaining mowing jobs and best improve the appearance of the city, which is our goal."
Miller said by awarding bids before the mowing season ends, officials will have a chance to evaluate contractors' performance and budget accordingly for the following year. He recommended that city councilors award the bids for a 12-month period rather than through the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends June 30.
"When we first talked about this we were talking about spending $100,000 and some of you said that wouldn't be enough — you were absolutely right," Miller said. "Doing it this way, the city can evaluate the performance of contractors ... and we can budget accordingly."
