City, county experience vehicle parts thefts

Thefts of a valuable vehicle part are on the rise. There have been at least 14 reported catalytic converters stolen in the city of Muskogee since Aug. 30.
Muskogee Police Department said in a report Friday that nine of the converters were taken from UPS vehicles between Nov. 26 and Jan. 3. A separate report states four of the remaining five thefts have been from vehicles belonging to businesses.
Lin Cope of Cagle Auto Salvage, 8811 Oktaha Road, said disposing of the stolen parts isn't that simple. Cope said legally a reputable buyer can't just purchase a catalytic converter from someone.
"The seller is supposed to have the VIN (vehicle identification number) of the vehicle that converter came off of," he said. "Every one of those converters has got a number on them. That number ties it back to a certain vehicle."
And Cope says that's part of the problem.
"As long as you have dishonest people buying them, you're going to have people stealing them."
Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons said that thefts are on the rise statewide as well.
“I have talked with recycling places and salvage places and they’re taking steps to limit the resales,” he said. “Some of them are requiring a title when someone brings one in.”
A catalytic converter is a device that reduces pollution-causing emissions. Since 1975, all vehicles produced in the United States must have a catalytic converter as part of the exhaust system.
And replacing a stolen catalytic converter can run from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand.
Farmers Insurance's website says there are three ways to help prevent you becoming a victim of converter theft:
• Etch your license plate or driver's license number onto your catalytic converter. This makes the part identifiable to law enforcement.
• Park in well-lit areas.
• Install an anti-theft device.
Lynn Hamlin of the Muskogee Police Department also suggests "parking in the garage, if that's an option."
There is also a part that can be purchased called a CatClamp. It's a patented cable cage design that surrounds the catalytic converter with aircraft-grade wire rope, making it difficult to be removed.
The most popular vehicles targeted, statistically, are hybrids.
Mia Bevacqua, chief mechanic and technical writer at CarParts.com, says “the Toyota Prius is the most recognizable hybrid on the road — and that’s why it’s one of the vehicles catalytic converter thieves target the most. Because the gasoline-powered engine in the Prius (and most other hybrids) doesn’t run all of the time, the catalytic converter doesn’t have to work as hard. As a result, the converter is more likely to stay in better condition longer, thereby retaining more of its precious metals.”
Thieves are after catalytic converters to recycle the precious metals that are inside — rhodium, palladium, and platinum. Together, these elements start a reaction without undergoing any change. It’s this catalyst effect that transforms pollutants from the car’s engine into harmless carbon dioxide and water.
