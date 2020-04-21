City, county officials look past pandemic

City and county officials moved forward plans for the creation of a task force to help guide the local recovery from what could be an economic catastrophe caused by an public health crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic.
An earlier joint resolution was amended, extending through April 30 provisions intended to promote social distancing to mitigate transmission of the novel coronavirus. Those provisions are expected to be revisited Monday and could be amended again to reflect the conditions as the pandemic evolves.
The closure of nonessential businesses, shelter at home directives and market influences helped drive the unemployment rate in Oklahoma from a statewide average of 3.3% in February to an estimated 15%. A collapse of global oil markets on Monday could fuel even more job losses as the energy sector looks at paring production even further as demand drops to historic lows and concerns about storage grow.
"We don't have a crystal ball," said Marie Synar, director of industrial development for the Muskogee City-County Port Authority. "We want to make decisions on sound data and do everything we can that will allow our community to recover."
Synar advocated what she described as a “holistic and coordinated approach” that will include “monitoring the health of our employers” and “our citizens.” The city-county task force for economic recovery, she said, can help by “providing timely communication and the technical assistance they need to navigate the range of newly created government programs.”
The joint economic recovery task force will be made up of members representing city and county government, the business community and partners. They will be tasked primarily with five things:
• It will "study and recommend ... methods to mitigate the loss of industrial, retail, service and hospitality jobs" and the "economic impact" of "high unemployment and business closures."
• "Monitor the economic health of employers."
• "Provide a clearinghouse for communication and technical assistance in navigating newly created government programs."
• Provide businesses with case management service to help them recover economically and help residents return to work.
• Research funding opportunities and help deliver any assistance that might be available for businesses and individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Manager Mike Miller said while the pandemic primarily is a public health crisis, and keeping people safe is the most important thing, its ripple effect through the economy will have to be addressed. He said while some area municipalities are eyeing furloughs and pay cuts for city employees, Miller said he believes Muskogee is better positioned.
"We are not going to get as much sales tax, there's not much we can do about that other than cut our expenses," Miller said. "Hopefully we will not (need to have furloughs) — I don't think we are in that bad of a situation, but I know our outlook has changed from what it was six months ago — a lot of things have changed in six months."
Miller said the May sales tax report will present a clearer picture of what the future portends because Muskogee, like all Oklahoma municipalities rely heavily on that revenue stream.
