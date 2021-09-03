City, county populations drop, Census shows

Census Bureau data show Muskogee lost almost 6% of its population during the past decade — the decline was even greater for the county.
Muskogee saw its population grow from 37,682 from 1990 to 39,241 in 2000, according to U.S. Census Bureau, and stabilized at 39,223 in 2010. The 2020 Census shows the number of Muskogee residents fell to 36,878.
Muskogee's Planning and Community Development Director Tish Callahan expressed skepticism about the validity of that number. She said totals might have been skewed by the pandemic and fears among some about the prospect of being asked about citizenship.
"I truly think it's a product of the COVID-19 response rate and not being able to get out and really work with people to get the forms filled out," said Callahan, who helped organize the local Complete Count Committee. "I think the ability to have a face-to-face contact — to talk with someone and help them fill out the forms — would have produced a better count."
The U.S. Constitution requires an accurate count of every person living in the United States be conducted every 10 years. The information gathered is used to determine how federal funds are allocated and spent for things like transportation, health care, education and disaster aid.
Leading up to the 2020 Census, Oklahomans were told they stood to lose up to $1,675 each of the next 10 years for every person left uncounted. That’s why officials put so much effort into coordinating their efforts for public outreach in advance of Census Day.
Callahan and a cross-section of civic leaders who took part in the Complete Count Committee geared upin advance to develop a strategy to ensure everyone was counted. The novel coronavirus began to sweep across the nation weeks before Census Day, derailing many of those plans.
Committee members also focused on a segment of the population concerned about an earlier proposal to include a question about citizenship on the 2020 Census. Callahan said those efforts also were thwarted by the pandemic.
"The very beginning before COVID-19, we were trying to get out into the community and having meetings to explain that we don't watch addresses — just the number of people," Callahan said. "I think that message got lost a lot of time or just didn't have a chance to get out there because people couldn't get out."
Ward IV Councilor Traci McGee said she also has doubts about the numbers.
"Those census numbers say we lost a couple of thousand people — I don't believe that," McGee said. "I don't know if that's a COVID factor or undocumented people, but something happened — I don't think we lost that many people."
City Manager Mike Miller said he is optimistic the city's economic development efforts and residential development projects will help reverse the trend.
