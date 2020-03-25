A task force made up of city and county officials recommends in a proposed resolution that Muskogee County residents be required to shelter in place unless they are engaged in "essential activities."
The resolution will be considered during an historic joint emergency meeting of the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners and Muskogee City Council. The meeting is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and directives included in the draft resolution would take effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday if it is adopted as proposed.
In addition to the countywide shelter-in-place order, the resolution includes directives that would require "essential businesses" establish and implement controls "necessary to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace."
Examples of the controls expected include the enforcement of social distancing, permitting employees to work from home, and complying with all other advice" issued by state, federal and international public health organizations in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The resolution would require the closure of all nonessential businesses for 21 days in accordance with directives announced Tuesday by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Examples of nonessential businesses include bars and nightclubs, gymnasiums and fitness centers, theaters, bowling alleys and skating rinks, and other entertainment venues that typically attract groups of more than 10 people.
Members of the task force — led by Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge — proposed these extraordinary steps be taken due to concerns that inadequate testing means "there are a significant number of unreported cases locally." That unknown quantity, task force members state, could result with further community spread "through normal social contact."
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said the state set up a website after Stitt expanded his emergency orders to include the closure of nonessential businesses in counties where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. That website — http://tinyurl.com/suz33eu — provides a registration form for essential businesses and links to information that details what types of businesses are considered essential and nonessential.
"I'm told that people who work for these essential businesses will likely need to be able to provide some sort of 'proof of employment' going forward," Doke said. "I'm still working on getting details, so please stay tuned."
Commissioners and councilors will convene the joint emergency meeting at Muskogee City Council Chambers, on the third floor of City Hall. Access is limited due to public health concerns and mandatory restrictions, but the meeting may be viewed online at bit.ly/MuskogeeCityCouncilLIVE and on Suddenlink Cable Channel 14.
