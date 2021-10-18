Disinfectant byproducts continue to present problems in the outer reaches of Muskogee's southwest quadrant, where treated water is not consumed or flushed as quickly from storage tanks or distribution lines.
Recent upgrades to the Muskogee’s drinking water infrastructure, part of an $18 million improvement plan, appear to be reducing the overall age of the water in the more than century-old system. Public Works Director Mike Stewart said there are steps to be taken before the process will be completed.
Stewart said replacing a 24-inch line that stretched through the center of the city with 30-inch line that parallels the existing bicycle trail will change the pressure gradient and “help push that water’ to the tank on Radio Hill. That will provide greater turnover rate of water in that tank, reducing the age of water and the chance that contaminants will form from disinfectant byproducts.
A hydraulic model upon which the water infrastructure improvements are being performed shows the water age could go from about 10 to 12 days to about two or three days after the project is completed. Allowing the water to age 10 to 12 days allows contaminants like trihalomethanes and haloacetic acids to form in distribution lines and storage tanks.
Contaminants such as haloacetic acids and trihalomethanes form when disinfectants such as chlorine are used to treat surface water. The contaminants by volume increase with the age of the water while it remains static in storage tanks and distribution lines.
Stewart said a new 30-inch line recently installed as part of an $18 million improvement plan to the city's water infrastructure will do two things: It will replace the smaller distribution line, which is more than 100 years old, and force fresh water into the tower on Radio Hill.
"What we're doing is we're taking all the services off of that 24-inch line and finding another route for that water before we take the 24-inch line out of service," Stewart said. "When the 24-inch line comes out of service, that should bring more water from Radio Hill, pushing it into those lines so we will not have the eight- to 15-day water in lines and we will actually reduce it down to something much less, which will reduce the HAA5 and TTHM problem."
The problem being addressed is caused when chlorine is used to disinfect surface water to make it safe to drink. These disinfectant byproducts — trihalomethanes and haloacetic acids — are created by the reaction of chlorine with organic materials present in surface water and increase as the water ages in distribution lines.
While regulators say these types of violations do not pose immediate public health emergencies, studies have shown that drinking tap water with elevated levels of trihalomethanes may increase the risk of developing bladder cancer. Some human epidemiological studies reported an association between these disinfection byproducts and an increased risk of problems that can arise during pregnancy.
Mayor Marlon Coleman suggested using money available through American Rescue Plan Act to address the ongoing problem disinfectant byproducts. Congress approved ARPA funding in March to help local governments recover from the pandemic, and water and sewer infrastructure is an authorized use.
City Manager Mike Miller said funding already approved by city councilors as part of a $45 million water, stormwater and sewer infrastructure plan is sufficient. He said that money is being spent on projects already identified in the infrastructure plan, but with some projects coming in under budget and ARPA funds, this will "allow us to add more projects as we go."
Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and city officials agreed in July 2016 to the terms of a consent order intended to address TTHM and HAA5 violations. In addition to assessing a $500 penalty, the order sets out four tasks — the study and corrective action described by Riley are among those tasks — and a timeline for completion.
Stewart said while the city has been experiencing problems with disinfectant byproducts since Safe Water Drinking Act rules changed five to 10 years ago, Muskogee is not alone within this region, Miller said. Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality reported "159 public water systems had 981 violations of the disinfectant byproduct rule."
"We're not the only community that's fighting this problem," Stewart said. "The farther you push this water, you've got to make sure it's flushed, it's used, and I'm continuing to work on this issue."
