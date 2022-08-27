City divisions move to serve businesses more efficiently

Beginning Monday, a couple of city divisions will have a new home. The office of building permits, inspections and licensing will be housed inside City Hall, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave., and the office of Human Resources will be located inside Fire Station 1 at 505 Columbus St.
“This move will put all of our business services in one area,” said Jennifer Swezey, interim city manager. “This will improve the level of customer service by locating everything that a new business needs in one location.”
Additional services that are located inside City Hall include the City Clerk’s office, water department and code enforcement.
Job seekers can still apply for jobs with the City of Muskogee at the Human Resources Department on Columbus Street or online at www.muskogeeonline.org/jobs.
For information about city services, call: (918) 682-6602 or visit www.muskogeeonline.org.
