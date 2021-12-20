City ends second quarter on strong note

Muskogee ended the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 with sales tax revenue outpacing collections during the same period for the preceding year by almost 6%.
Data compiled by the Oklahoma Tax Commission show Muskogee's share of sales tax revenue disbursed in December totaled nearly $2.28 million. That represents a 5.66% increase from the $2.15 million disbursed during the same period in 2020.
December sales tax disbursements represent local tax receipts generated by October business. Totals include taxes collected by businesses required to file electronically on actual sales reported from Oct. 16 to Oct. 31 and estimated sales from Nov. 1 through Nov. 15.
The state agency disbursed about $181.37 million in sales tax revenue this month to municipalities statewide — that was up $26.72 million, or 14.73%, from the $154.65 million disbursed in December 2020. Counties that assess a tax on retail sales shared disbursements totaling $30.16 million and use tax revenue totaling about $5.53 million.
Muskogee County’s share of December's sales tax disbursements totaled $517,920, up 13.98% from the $445,498 it received for the same month in 2020. The December disbursement of use tax revenue into Muskogee County coffers totaled $89,735, up 22.93% from the $69,157 deposited a year ago.
City Manager Mike Miller said the sales tax growth experienced by the city during the past several months is the product of a strong local economy and retail market that provides options for consumers.
"It's good news, and it's reflective of the work that has been done to try and build Muskogee as a place where people have choices when they shop and when they are dining out," Miller said. "I think these numbers show we are having an impact ..., keeping economic activity here in Muskogee."
Sales tax deposits for the first six months of fiscal year 2022 continued to outpace those recorded for same period a year ago, totals that were buoyed by pandemic relief funds. Totals for the first half of the fiscal year totaled $14.20 million, which represents a 5.97%, or $847,478, increase from the $13.35 million recorded during the first half of fiscal year 2021.
Muskogee also experienced an increase — although less significant — in its December use tax deposits, which were up 1.50% when compared with deposits reported a year ago. December use tax disbursements to the city totaled $277,645, up $4,158 from the $273,487 deposited a year ago.
Use tax revenue, which can swing wildly from month to month, is generated primarily by purchases of out-of-state goods for in-state use or consumption. City councilors have directed up to $1.2 million of the 4% use tax collected annually be spent solely for economic development purposes.
Projected revenue from the 4 percent municipal sales tax — along with use and franchise taxes — make up just more than half of the city’s general fund. Most of the remainder is generated by fees on city utilities and fines assessed for municipal code violations.
