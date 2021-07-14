City extends COVID-19 vaccine clinic operations

As COVID-19 vaccination rates drop, the number of new cases have crept back up, reflecting community transmission of the novel coronavirus, the delta variant and others.
Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed said the vaccination rate among the young adults in Muskogee lag behind those reported for other age groups. In an effort to boost vaccination numbers, the Muskogee City Council extended dates of availability for COVID-19 vaccines at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center — the clinic was scheduled to cease operations at the end of July.
“We just don’t want those 18- to 35-year-olds to take this lightly — we don’t want a resurge of what we had this time last year,” Reed said. “We’re pushing them — we’re up there for several months, every Thursday at the King Center — we’ll continue to do so as long as we need to: We’re there to try to save lives.”
The vaccination clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each Thursday at the King Center. Every person older than 12 years of age is eligible for the vaccine, regardless of status as an Oklahoma resident. Registration is available online at https://vaccinate.oklahoma.gov/en-US/. Walk-ins are welcome as well.
“That age-range, 18-35, has not taken it as seriously as they need to,” Reed said, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic. “In the past couple of weeks, one of the reasons we thought of cutting it (the vaccine clinic) off at the end of July was because the vaccine intake has been tremendously dropping.”
Dale W. Bratzler, chief COVID officer at the University of Oklahoma, said the majority of new COVID-19 cases likely will be the delta variant crossing from Missouri and Arkansas into northeastern Oklahoma.
“Both Arkansas and Missouri have been devastated," Bratzler said, citing the delta variant as a primary contributor of new cases that have filled up health systems. "They’ve had large numbers of new cases, and we’ve seen that progressively move into Northeast Oklahoma — almost the entire northeast side of the state is in the red zone.”
Bratzler said the seven-day average for new cases on June 7 was 99 cases a day, and that number has increased steadily since then to 497 on Wednesday. Hospitalizations, he said, have more than doubled during the past 10 days in Oklahoma.
“What I think we’re going to see is ... the number of cases of COVID-19 continue to increase for some time," Bratzler said. "Hospitalizations will increase — community transmission rates will keep marching down the turnpike.”
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show community transmission levels for COVID-19 are high in Muskogee, Wagoner, Cherokee and McIntosh counties. This high rate of community transmission is test positivity rates above 10% reported in all four counties — 5.0-7.9% to be a moderate level of community transmission.
The CDC reports are based on positive Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests reported during the past seven days. NAATs are considered the “gold standard” test for diagnosing COVID-19, according to the CDC.
Public health officials expect the proliferation of the delta variant in Oklahoma likely will increase COVID-19 transmission rates. CDC data suggests more than 50% of live COVID cases are the delta strain and that percentage could be higher in areas where vaccination rates are lower.
Reed said officials here are aware of the additional threat posed by the delta variant and will continue efforts to provide vaccinations.
“We are preparing for the worst-case scenario that may be coming,” Reed said. “They (young adults) need to open their eyes and see the news and, you know, stay conscious of what the forecast is saying about this delta variant.”
Along with continuing vaccination, Bratzler recommends that vaccinated people continue wearing masks while attending crowded, indoor events because vaccinated people can carry and spread the delta variant.
He repeated the necessity of community vaccination and urged people to get vaccinated if they have not already done so.
“In the United States, we’ve given more than 360 million doses of the RNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, and we’re not seeing any major complications or outbreaks with any side effects from this huge number of doses that we’ve given,” Bratzler said about the importance of getting vaccinated. “The vaccines are safe. They’re very effective at preventing severe disease, and that’s the principal thing we want to do — keep people out of the hospital, keep them from having complications, certainly preventing death.”
WHAT: COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
WHO: Those aged 12+, do not need to be an Oklahoma resident.
WHEN: Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W Martin Luther King St., Muskogee.
PRICING: Free.
REGISTRATION: https://vaccinate.oklahoma.gov/en-US/. Walk-ins are also welcome.
INFORMATION: (918) 684-6314.
