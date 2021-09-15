City eyes film industry opportunities

City councilors have approved an ordinance that addresses the increase in commercial film activity in Oklahoma.
City Attorney Roy Tucker said while the measure imposes permit requirements and sets up a new regulatory scheme, it is "not intended to be in any way restrictive." He said it will help the city qualify for preferred status and funding that may be available should Muskogee be selected as a location for a film.
"In order to qualify as a preferred city, you have to have an ordinance on the books that does require a permit," Tucker said. "If you have that you can get on the list of Cherokee Nation Film Commission's list of preferred cities, and that would give you preferred access."
City Manager Mike Miller said the ordinance is more prospective, but he believes Muskogee is well-positioned for film industry. He credited Oscar Ray and Shiron Ray for "laying the groundwork" with their Bare Bones International Film & Music Festival.
"If we are attractive to the film industry, it would be in no small part due to the fact that we have been promoting and participating in the independent film industry for more than 20 years through Bare Bones," Miller said. "Oscar and Shiron put Muskogee on the map in the film industry."
Assistant City Attorney Matthew Beese said the ordinance is modeled after others adopted by cities where the film industry is thriving. While applications will be reviewed by the city manager and those designated by other city departments, the Muskogee Tourism Trust Authority will be a point of contact for filmmakers.
Beese said the ordinance adopted Monday is a starting point and may evolve over time to fit the needs of the industry and the city.
