Muskogee Civic Center could be a model for the city as it begins to transition toward a greener future.
City councilors will be asked Monday night to approve the purchase and installation of an array of 820 solar panels capable of producing 300 kWh. The $480,800 investment — that includes an $80,000 discount in the form of a tax credit plus the costs of maintenance and monitoring — is expected to produce a savings of $1.3 million to $2 million during the the next 25 years.
Administrators and city councilors discussed solar options during the budgeting process more than a year ago and included $260,000 in the fiscal year 2020 budget for down payment. Since then, assessments of several municipal buildings were conducted to determine which sites would be best suited for the city's first major solar project.
"The best payback was the Civic Center," Assistant City Manager Gary Garvin said. "But once we get that done, if it does what we expect it to do, I imagine we will be doing some future projects."
A proposal prepared by ArrowPoint Solar, which will be the recommended vendor considered Monday, shows the array of panels should produce enough electricity to save taxpayers an average of $3,611 each month. Garvin said it costs about $6,626 a month on average to power the Muskogee Civic Center now — the savings will be used to pay the balance of the costs during a 69-month no-interest lease-purchase agreement.
"We will still have an electric bill, because we will still have more demand than what we produce," Garvin said. "But we are going to cut a lot of our costs."
While the rollout of the proposal coincided with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Garvin said that was more happenstance than planning. The proposed investment is the city's first major foray into solar energy installations.
Garvin said future installations could be considered for the facilities that were included in the initial site assessment. Those included the municipal water treatment plant, wastewater treatment plant, the Muskogee Swim & Fitness Center and Muskogee Public Library.
In 2018, the city of Norman became the first Oklahoma city to commit to 100% clean, renewable energy. Its goal is to have all of its power provided by renewable sources, like solar and wind, by 2035.
This past November, Norman Public Schools announced its partnership with Oklahoma Electric Cooperative and plans to build a solar farm with a 7,208-panel array capable of producing 2 MW, about 30% of what the district consumes annually.
State Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, conducted an interim study to examine how solar power could help school districts across the state. She followed by filing legislation to advance those efforts. Records show three bills were referred to committee and never made it out for a floor vote before the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the legislative session.
