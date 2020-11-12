Veterans stood with pride as Muskogee High School's Pride of Muskogee band played songs of the Armed Forces during the city's Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday.
Instead of marching in a parade, veterans sat, safely distanced, on Muskogee's Depot Green as people spoke in their honor.
Okay resident James Colvin, who served 27 years in the Army, said he rode to the ceremony with the Combat Vets motorcycle group.
"As our motto says, 'Veterans serving vets,' that's what we do throughout the year anyway," he said. "Normally, we do the parade, so this is a first for us. But this was nice."
Colvin, who was parade grand marshal in 2010, said he loves the camaraderie he has with veterans of different military branches.
Ceremony emcee Jerry McPeak honored five veterans, one from each branch of service.
McPeak said the five serve as Grand Marshals for "the parade we're not going to have."
"I kind of like this better anyhow," he said about the ceremony. "The fresh air, the sunshine, not having to hustle, hurry."
This year's five grand marshals were:
• U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gloria Stephenson, Ret., joined the Army in 1974.
"Her first assignment was 827th Supply Co., out of Muskogee," McPeak said. "After 35 years of service she retired in 2009."
• U.S. Marine Sgt. Kenneth L. Johnson also joined the Oklahoma National Guard.
"Johnson joined the Marine Corps in 1967, went to Parris Island, went to Vietnam in 1968 for 13 months," McPeak said.
He said Johnson served in Operation Desert Storm with the National Guard.
• U.S. Navy CPO Dan Barrett joined the Navy in 1971.
"In 1973, Dan was in the Gulf of Tonkin and the Indian Ocean," McPeak said.
• U.S. Air Force Sr. Master Sgt. Raul Rizo enlisted in 1965.
"After 25 and a half years, he retired in 1991," McPeak said. "He continued his service with the American Legion."
• U.S. Coast Guard CWO William E. Rhoades served 27 years.
"His Coast Guard Career included assignments across the United States, with tours of duty in New York, New Orleans, Detroit and St. Louis and six and a half years in Alaska," McPeak said.
Dozens of medals were distributed to veterans of various ages, men and women, who attended the ceremony.
Mayor Marlon Coleman encouraged the audience to applaud the veterans.
"We celebrate Veterans Day because we would be nothing if they were not willing to sacrifice everything," Coleman said. "We would not be able to enjoy the green space that we stand on today if men and women were not willing to shed the red blood they had in their bodies."
He said veterans gave up two lives — "the one that they had and the one that they could have enjoyed so that all of us could enjoy our freedoms."
Coleman said the community should help veterans in need.
"We need to be certain that homeless veterans are inside," he said. "Be certain that hurting veterans get the quality care they need at veterans hospitals, to be certain that there's job opportunities. No veteran can be turned away, that their status means something, that they deserve the rights they fight for."
