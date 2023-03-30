Century-old water lines along north Main Street could be replaced by summer, said City of Muskogee Public Works Project Manager Jeff Reeves.
A 10-inch water line is being replaced in the Main Street median between Girard and Kaad Streets, he said. Northbound and southbound lanes along the median have been closed.
Most of the water line dates back more than 100 years, Reeves said."The replacement of a 100 year old system will improve the reliability of the lines and improve water quality."
Reeves said the $3.7 million Main Street project is set to be completed by June.
"This is one of many lines to be replaced in the existing water distribution system," he said. "The contractor will be connecting the newly installed piping system to individual businesses and residences."
In 2017, Muskogee City Council members approved a plan to address a $45 million backlog of deferred maintenance of the city's water, stormwater and sewer systems, according to Muskogee Phoenix articles that year.
The resolution authorized applications for loans through the Oklahoma Water Resources Board's Clean Water State Revolving Fund for wastewater system improvement and the agency's Drinking Water State Revolving Fund for water system projects.
Water infrastructure improvements also included relocation of the chlorine dioxide generator from Fort Gibson Dam to the water treatment plant, replacement of two 24-inch transmission lines that carry water from the treatment plant to town, the implementation of a water-loss control program and audit, water reservoir aeration and replacement of smaller distribution lines.
