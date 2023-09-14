City invites Youngsters to fish at honor heights

Youngsters can expect all sorts of fish during Catch A Fish Day on Saturday.
The free event runs from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Honor Heights Park’s fishing pond.
Muskogee Parks and Recreation program coordinator Denise Hickman said the pond has been stocked with a variety of fish including trout, catfish, some perch.
Children from kindergarten through sixth grade can fish, but adult supervision is required.
“The objective is just to allow multigenerational participants — relatives, grandparents, extended family — to have a fun time and spend quality time outdoors,” Hickman said.
Participants bring their bait, poles, snacks and refreshments, she said.
There is no competition for the biggest fish.
“Big fish, little fish, it doesn’t matter,” Hickman said. “It’s just enjoying the great outdoors.”
Youngsters who catch a fish are encouraged to snap a photo of it and post it on Muskogee Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
“They’re able to spread out anywhere in the park area,” Hickman said.
Participants will get a free swimming pass for Muskogee Swim and Fitness and a coupon for shaved ice, she said.
Hickman said other groups have enjoyed fishing at Honor Heights this summer. They included a scout group and youngsters participating in a recent Muskogee Breakfast Optimist Club fishing derby.
