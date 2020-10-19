City councilors on Monday revisited a mandatory mask policy as the number of people being hospitalized in Oklahoma for COVID-19 treatment continues to hit record highs.
Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann commended those who produced a public service video promoting the use of face coverings to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Citing personal observations of people who attend events that attract large numbers of people, he said the present policy that encourages voluntary use of masks is insufficient.
“We are having these big events here, and they are not wearing the masks,” Vann said, expressing concern about the rising number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization and the resulting impact on hospitals. “People are coming here from other places — you know they are bringing the virus with them.”
Vann’s prior efforts won support from Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed and Ward IV Councilor Traci McGee. He picked up a third supporter Monday when he made his pitch Monday for a mask mandate, but the proposal ultimately failed on a 5-4 vote.
Ward IV Councilor Tracy Hoos, a local physician, expressed skepticism about enforcement and compliance. But he said it’s difficult to “argue against the science: Masks do help.”
“You look at the data, and deaths are going down, and the reason is they (patients) are not getting the viral loads like they were earlier,” Hoos said. “The reason, they think, is because of the masks.”
Mayor Marlon Coleman also expressed concerns about enforcement of any mandate. He said mandates in Oklahoma City and Tulsa have proven to be unenforceable even with more police officers on the streets, and those cities “don’t seem to be able to keep the numbers (of new cases) down.”
Coleman’s comments about the increase of new cases in cities where masks are mandatory contradicts data published the past two weeks by the Oklahoma State Health Department. Data published in the agency’s weekly epidemiology and surveillance report show the increase of new COVID-19 cases since Aug. 1 on a per capita basis was significantly lower in cities with mask mandates.
During a period from Aug. 1 to Oct. 14, the seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases increased from 20.3 to 23.4 people based on a population of 100,000 people. That represents a 15% increase in new cases where masks were mandated.
During the same period, new COVID-19 cases increased from 14.5 to 26.6 people based on a population of 100,000 people. That represents an 83% increase in new cases where wearing masks was voluntary.
Coleman said he believes “the absence of a coordinated effort” led by Gov. Kevin Stitt renders local mandates useless. Without a unified response, he said, municipalities “will continue to work against each other.”
“I am always hopeful and prayerful the governor’s task force will recommend something ... that is more uniform so it will be more effective,” Coleman said.
