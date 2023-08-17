The City of Muskogee is proud to announce the implementation of a plan aimed at improving the quality of drinking water provided to its residents. This forward-thinking initiative encompasses several key measures, including the replacement of waterlines, rehabilitation of water towers, and enhancements to the existing water treatment plant.
“Safe drinking water is critical to the health and prosperity of our community,” stated City Manager Mike Miller. “Through effective planning and continuous assessment, we are confident that the City’s investment of $17,000,000 towards water quality improvement will yield substantial long-term benefits for our residents.”
Since the start of the project in 2017, significant progress has been made. The City has successfully completed more than $12,000,000 worth of rehabilitation work, which has already begun to yield positive outcomes. However, the full potential of these improvements will be realized upon the completion of the entire project.
The implementation of this plan brings about a multitude of benefits and improvements. Notably, it will result in better water quality, ensuring that residents have access to clean, safe water for everyday needs. Additionally, this initiative will enhance water pressure throughout the city, alleviating concerns related to inadequate flow in certain areas. As a result of these efforts, water leaks will be significantly reduced, resulting in conservation of water resources and potential cost savings.
Another key aspect of this plan is increased water circulation. This improvement is expected to boost the overall efficiency of the water distribution system, thereby delivering reliable and consistent water supply to every home and business in Muskogee. Furthermore, the plan’s implementation will effectively eliminate potential harmful organic compounds, guaranteeing that the water provided conforms to the highest regulatory standards.
With the safety and well-being of its residents as the top priority, the City of Muskogee is fully committed to this project.
“Our goal is to provide our community with the highest quality drinking water possible,” said City Manager Mike Miller. “With this plan in place, we are confident that we can address critical issues and take significant steps towards ensuring the safety and health of our residents.”
While much of the work is done behind the scenes, residents may have recently seen new water lines installed along Main Street, B Street and Lawrence Street.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, Oklahoma water districts across the state issued 360 notices of violation to their residents for poor quality drinking water over the past year. With these improvements, the City of Muskogee hopes that violation notices become a thing of the past for Muskogee residents.
“We understand the importance of high water quality and are working diligently to continue to make these improvements for our community,” acknowledged Miller.
