City of Muskogee lays groundwork for bike share program

Saint Francis Health System presents a check to Dr. James Baker with the Muskogee Wellness Initiative to fund the Muskogee bike share program. From left to right: Muskogee Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Brooke Hall, Muskogee Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson, Saint Francis Health System Administrator Michele Keeling, Muskogee Wellness Chairman Dr. James Baker, Neighbors Building Neighborhoods Executive Director Kim Lynch and Muskogee Parks and Recreation Fitness and Aquatics Facilities Manager Kevin Anthis.