City of Muskogee lays groundwork for bike share program

Saint Francis Hospital has donated funds to Neighbors Building Neighborhoods for the City of Muskogee to use to purchase a new bike share program that will be housed at the Depot Green as part of the Muskogee Wellness Initiative.
“The project will encourage citizens to move more and create an option to use a bike on the trails for users who do not own a bike,” said Mark Wilkerson, Muskogee Parks and Recreation director.
Representatives from Saint Francis Health System recently presented the check to recipients. A concrete pad has been poured close to the Centennial Trail Head, at 205 Elgin St., for the docking station.
The bike share program will be the first of its kind in Muskogee. The public will be able to check out a bike, for a small fee, from the dock station for use on the Centennial Trail or the downtown area. Users will have the option to purchase a single bicycle use or to purchase a membership card for repeated use of the bike share program. After using the bicycle, the user will return it to the dock and secure the bike. The dock station will have seven bikes available.
The Muskogee Wellness Initiative is a nonprofit entity of the City of Muskogee that, through this bike share program, will implement a local community health improvement effort that addresses obesity, health transformation, and behavioral health by encouraging citizens and visitors of Muskogee to be physically active.
The bike share program is expected to be fully implemented and ready to use by fall.
