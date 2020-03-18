Guidance was given by Oklahoma State and Muskogee County Health Departments on how state, tribal, and municipal governments should proceed in handling this pandemic. There are now 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma (with none in Muskogee County as of this time). The way the virus is spreading has changed from only travel-related cases to new cases spreading via community.
In light of cases spreading via community interaction, the CDC issued new guidelines regarding mass gatherings, limiting those groups to 10 or less. To prevent community spread, the City of Muskogee is taking necessary steps in that effort. At this time the following events, programs, and facilities are affected:
• Muskogee Senior Center: Closed as of March 17 until further recommendation from the CDC.
• Muskogee Swim & Fitness Center: Closed from March 19 – April 1. Questions regarding a specific program, pool rental, or use of the facilities: (918) 684-6304.
• Muskogee Teen Center: Closed from March 19 – April 1. Questions regarding the Teen Center and programming: (918) 684-6345.
• Love-Hatbox Sports Complex: Closed from April 17 – May 8. Questions regarding events and facilities usage: (918) 684-6398.
• Hatbox Event Center: Closed from April 17 – May 8. Questions regarding events and facilities usage: (918) 684-6305.
Parks and trails remain open to the public. Fresh air is important in this time of social distancing. Please note that park restrooms remain open at this time. The city recommends that park users avoid playground structures, swings, and slides as it is possible the virus can be transmitted via surfaces. Please consider this and the distance of children to one another.
All facilities will reopen and resume operations as soon as possible and as recommended by the CDC. Each facility will have staff available by phone to answer any questions citizens may have.
“We are following CDC protocols, which have placed an emphasis on restricting public gatherings for the next couple of weeks. We just want our citizens to work together to keep Muskogee safe,” said City Manager Mike Miller.
The Muskogee County Health Department and local health care providers have received some COVID-19 tests, but those tests will be given on a very limited basis depending on the patient meeting health department criteria.
During this time, city facilities, even amid closures and cancelations, are stepping up their normal cleaning procedures to ensure that everything is as sterilized as possible. Hand soaps and sanitizers are stocked and available throughout the buildings, and the city is making sure surfaces, handrails, doorknobs and the like are disinfected on a more frequent schedule.
You are encouraged to continue to follow good personal hygiene habits that includes handwashing for 20 seconds or more, keeping a good distance from those you come in contact with, avoiding large gatherings by keeping groups to 10 or less, and having minimal contact with those considered to be high risk.
“We love our community and providing recreational options. It’s a little sad to see them close but we know that it is keeping Muskogee safe and strong,” said Muskogee Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson. “You can still enjoy the trails, the flowers are blooming at the park, it’s still a beautiful Spring in Muskogee.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.