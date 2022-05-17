City of Muskogee reveals new logo

The city of Muskogee has created a new logo and image to represent the city and the community to residents, potential visitors, other municipalities, surrounding communities, across the state and beyond.
“At the time, we began the process of looking at a logo, other neighboring cities and communities that we compete with for economic opportunities had already gone through that process and have been branding their respective communities with logos that set them apart from us as being fresh and energetic," said Mayor Marlon Coleman. "All we had in the form of a brand to use as a logo was the official city seal, which for companies who have younger executives and workforces, says we are behind the times. The goal for having a logo is to present ourselves in a way that is fresh, modern, and succinct enough to convey purpose with being lost in translation. It's a tool used as a means to an end to say to others we are becoming a complete community to live, work, and play."
After focus group research, an independent image study and meeting with community stakeholders, the new logo was developed to first reflect the city’s rich art and music scene, nodding to this artistic side with a stylized version of the letter “M.”
In addition, the city worked with the firm Anglin PR of Oklahoma City to tap a professional marketing perspective and help identify assets of the community as seen by those who live outside of our community, including our Native American roots, friendly residents, active river port and outdoor beauty.
The five different colors represent the five different tribes that made this area their home.
Muskogee's three rivers are represented by the three blue triangles at the bottom of the logo. Water has always been a part of our city's development, connecting us to the rest of the country and bringing new business and economic development activity to the region. The movement of water also acts as a metaphor for the way Muskogee is poised to move forward, into a new chapter. And the top of the logo reflects a sunrise, horizon, and the abundant natural beauty of the area.
“Overall, the new logo encompasses the optimism and hope of the present as well as the community’s bright future,” said Jennifer Swezey, acting city manager. “We are pleased to fulfill the initiative set forth by the council to improve the city’s image and hope that this will be the beginning of great things to come.”
Next steps for the city include transitioning the new logo onto signage, apparel and internal documents to create a unified, professional look that drives new business interest and welcomes outsiders. The city will continue to use the historic seal in legal and historic documents and contexts.
