The Community Light Foundation, The Major Taylor Cycling Club of Oklahoma, and the City of Muskogee are hosting the first Black Towns of Oklahoma Bike Tour on September 23, 2023. The ride will start and finish in Muskogee. The Tour rides to Tullahassee, Red Bird, Taft, Summit and Rentiesville. While highlighting the history of these five remaining original Black towns, the ride will also provide an economic boost to these communities. There are four distances 25 miles, 40 miles, 65 miles and 105 miles.
The Rentiesville location will provide riders with the chance to see the town where Pulitzer Prize-winning historian, John Hope Franklin was born, stop in at Oklahoma’s “last original Juke Joint” and home of the world renowned Dusk Til Dawn Blues Festival, and to visit the Honey Springs Battlefield Visitor’s Center. On Friday, September 22 the Three Rivers Museum and Heritage Center of Muskogee will host the packet pick up, a meet and greet, and a book signing by Hannibal B. Johnson for his book “Acers of Aspirations”.
The mayors of all the Black Towns, all the Black Mayors, and the States Black State Representative are expected to be in attendance. This event is running in conjunction with the Muskogee Fall Festival. There will be arts, crafts, food and music.
To learn more about this event, visit: https://www.thecommunitylight.org/ or find the Black Towns of Oklahoma Bike Tour event on Facebook.
