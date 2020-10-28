City of Muskogee water meter upgrade project begins

The City of Muskogee will be upgrading and replacing water meters in the next few weeks as a step toward a more modernized water metering system. This will help our community to better manage our water resources. The first phase of the replacements begins this week, with approximately 8,000 of the city’s 14,000 meters set for replacement in the coming weeks.
The city’s contractor, Professional Meters Inc. (PMI), will be installing water meters beginning Oct. 28. Citizens do not have to be present when their meter is replaced, but will experience an interruption of service for approximately 30 minutes. Please make sure meters are easily accessible and not blocked by bushes, vines, equipment, or other materials. If a citizen has a meter behind a locked gate or your meter is otherwise inaccessible, please call PMI at 1-866-623-0784 (toll free) to schedule an appointment to replace the meter.
Please be aware that all installers will be carrying a photo identification badge from PMI or City identification. In addition, PMI installers will have easily identifiable safety shirts with the PMI logo, and their vehicles will have a painted PMI logo.
Information: www.cityofmuskogee.com or call (918) 682-6602.
