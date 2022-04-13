There are a couple of new faces around City Hall. The City of Muskogee welcomed Scott Hazelton to the position of director of Planning and Community Development and Dennis Read to the position of director of Finance. Both replace long-time employees who are retiring.
“We are excited to have Scott and Dennis on our team,” said Mike Miller, city manager. “They bring with them years of experience and education that can keep the momentum of the city moving in the right direction.”
Hazelton has served as the Community Development director for the City of Warrenton in Warrenton, Oregon, and the Planning director for Powell County, Montana. He holds a Master of Science in Regional and Community Planning from Kansas State University and is a native of Elmdale, Kansas. He is replacing Tish Callahan, who retired after 26 years of service with the city of Muskogee.
“I am very excited about the opportunity to work in the City of Muskogee and bring Muskogee up to the standards that our residents should expect,” Hazelton said. “Our office will work to ensure that the city is built in a way that fosters growth while improving safety.”
Read is local to the Muskogee area and has previously served as the business manager for the Oklahoma School for the Blind and in accounting and payroll positions in the health care industry. He holds a Master of Business Administration and Management degree from Northeastern State University and is a certified procurement officer with the State of Oklahoma. He is replacing Jean Kingston who will be retiring soon after 21 years of service with the City of Muskogee.
“I am excited and honored to be taking over for Mrs. Kingston and hope that I am able to serve the City of Muskogee with as much honor and respect as she did,” Read said.
“These team members have big shoes to fill, but we are confident they are up to the challenge,” Miller said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.