City of Wagoner plans water outage Tuesday

WAGONER — A company replacing a fiber optic pole on Feb. 18 struck one of the city's 16-inch transmission lines from the water plant at Rocky Point that provides water service to the City of Wagoner as well as the Rural Water District 6. Wagoner Public Works Authority employees, with the assistance of Boyd Welding, were able to repair the line and restore distribution to customers temporarily. Beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the assistance and guidance of Thompson Pipe Group Pressure, the Wagoner Public Works Authority Waterline Distribution Department will make the permanent repair.
The citizens did a fantastic job conserving water while temporary repairs were made to the transmission line. The city is asking for citizens' assistance with water conservation efforts again Tuesday. Customers can use water services; however, you are asked to only use water if necessary. Water plant employees will ensure that all three of Wagoner's water towers are full before the flow of water is disrupted and the transmission line is repaired. This will allow our crew and contractor to make the permanent repair to the transmission line.
At this time, the city is unsure how long the repair will take to make. However, it will be completed in one day, barring unforeseen circumstances. The city will keep citizens updated and informed throughout the day. During the repair process they will be adding a cut-off valve to the transmission line. This will allow the opportunity to isolate the flow of water to one transmission line or the other. When these transmission lines were originally installed in 1982, no cut-off valve was in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.