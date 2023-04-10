Cyclists could get some extra "juice" for their ride along Muskogee trails, through the MuskogeE-Bike e-bike share program.
Muskogee Parks and Recreation, working through Muskogee Wellness Initiative, bought seven electrical assistance e-bikes, which people can rent for a small fee, said Kevin Anthis, director of Muskogee Swim and Fitness.
Anthis said six of the e-bikes are ready to ride at their Depot Green hub. He said the whole set-up, including e-bikes and app access, cost about $36,000. The program was funded by St. Francis Health System, with help from Neighbors Building Neighborhoods.
"Over the last two years, there's been evidence to show that people are more likely to get on an electric bike than on a standard bike," Anthis said. "A lot of the bike share systems, their goal is to get people moving more into downtown bike lanes, and they're more successful with electric bikes than with standard bikes."
Electric assistance bikes, or e-bikes, are not like mopeds, in which a motor keeps running when pedaling stops, he said.
"The e-bike assists you in the pedaling," he said. "Once you start pedaling an e-bike, it starts giving you the juice. It tops out at 17 mph and stops giving you the juice. Once you stop pedaling, the power cuts off too."
Anthis said e-bikes are good for someone who might not feel comfortable using a bike or who might be out of shape.
"This is the perfect solution for that because as long as you're pedaling, it's assisting you in propelling you forward," he said.
The e-bikes are programmed to start and stop at the Depot Green hub.
Access to the MuskogeE-Bike comes through a code-reading app available on the Muskogee Parks and Recreation website. The app allows the user to set up an account, which includes payment methods. The app offers memberships, coupons and credits, as well as a way for users to keep track of their trips.
Cost is $1 to unlock the e-bike from the hub, plus 15 cents for each minute of use. Those on the e-bike for two minutes would be charged $1.50, $5.50 for 30 minutes and $10 for one hour of use.
People use their app to scan the QR code on the e-bike. The app shows which e-bike has the most charge.
People can bicycle to Hatbox because Muskogee's trail system links Depot Green to the sports and event complex, Anthis said. They also can ride on city bike lanes.
"Right now, the boundaries are within the trail system, then downtown," Anthis said. "You can't take them on the highways. Right now, we don't have it set up to where you could go north of Shawnee."
The app keeps track of each minute the e-bike is away from the hub, Anthis said. The e-bikes must be returned to the Depot Green hub.
"When you end your trip, you have to take a picture of your e-bike to show that you ended it properly," Anthis said. "If you end your trip elsewhere, you will be subject to further charges."
If the program is successful, Muskogee could add e-bikes at other hubs, such as Hatbox Event Center or other parks, Anthis said.
