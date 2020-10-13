City officials, Native Americans celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day

Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman, Ward III City Councilor Ivory Vann and City Manager Mike Miller joined dignitaries from area Native American tribes to celebrate the Second annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day at the pavilion at the Civic Center on Monday.
Coleman presented a proclamation declaring Monday as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Muskogee. He also said one of his goals is to have the day become a city holiday and work to make it a state and national holiday.
“We need to highlight the accomplishments that indigenous people and Native Americans have had across the state of Oklahoma,” Coleman said. “Because of their efforts, because of their continued investment in the community, they maintain family structure, they’ve contributed to street infrastructure projects, they continue to invest in health care and make certain we can come together as a community. I think during these times, where everyone is itching for a reason to be divided, this is a reason to bring us together.”
Stanley Smith, a member of the Ponca tribe, said that Native Americans have been trying to have an event like this.
“This day is taking the place of Columbus Day,” Smith said. “When Columbus got here, there were a lot of horrific doings going on — that was the beginning of our genocide. It’s great to have city officials doing this — we’ve been wanting something like this for years.”
The festivities kicked off with a march around the perimeter of the Civic Center covered parking lot, honoring those who were forced from their native lands on the Trail of Tears. Officials also took the time to honor Native veterans who served in the Armed Forces.
Michael Stopp, who graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, addressed the crowd and told a story about his roommate at West Point and the questions he asked. Stopp said for a while early in his life he struggled with the day.
“Always it’s been Columbus Day,” he said. “A few years ago came the movement to rename it Indigenous Peoples’ Day. We have November essentially as a way to talk about American Indians and I think a month is probably too much and I don’t know if we are really get the messaging out.
“I think moving Columbus to Indigenous Peoples’ Day is fantastic, and I think it’s very important to continue to recognize that American Indians are here, they’re real and we’re not just some figment of history — we’re not just some people who fought cowboys in the 1800s.”
There were also vendors selling items that included T-shirts, homemade bracelets and hand woven blankets. Ashley Byfield, who, along with tribal elder Shirley Lena McBride, was selling blankets, said making the day a holiday would benefits students.”
“Native American students need to get an absence from school to come celebrate these events,” Byfield said. “Now that they’re virtual, it might be a little easier to join. But if they were in school, they don’t get an excused absence.”
One of the emotional moments occurred when Phillip Barnoskie sang a Muscogee hymn. He said it was very important to sing that hymn at the celebration.
“These hymns were brought from the removal,” he said. “We still sing them today to show we’re still here. Does it carry a lot of sadness with it? Yes, because we know what happened, but it still carries the love of God with it.”
