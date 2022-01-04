City officials question Census count for Muskogee

City officials plan to participate in a process that provides an opportunity to request a review of the 2020 Census housing counts for potential processing errors.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said he believes the 5.98% decline in Muskogee's population during the past decade can be attributed to the lack of participation in the decennial count of every person in the United States. He attributed the undercount to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We will be in conversation with Census Bureau this week or next week. If we provide the resources we can participate to retabulate those numbers," Coleman said. "We firmly believe there were many residents — in the thousands — who did not participate in the census."
The population of Muskogee, according to the 2020 Census, declined from 39,223 on April 1, 2010, to 36,878 when the Census Bureau counted a decade later. That is about 2,350 fewer people than population totals reported for any census this century and about 800 fewer than 1990 Census.
The 2020 Census Count Question Resolution Operation provides local, state and tribal governments opportunities to request reviews of boundary and count cases. If certain geographic or processing errors are discovered during the undertaking, Census Bureau officials said they will resolve them and distribute revised counts to all affected governmental units.
While the CQR process helps ensure proper allocation of accurate housing and population counts, any corrections would not impact apportionment counts or redistricting data. Revisions would be used by the Census Bureau for its Population Estimates and other programs that rely on 2020 Census data.
Federal law prohibits tabulation of the decennial census once the results are reported to the president. The Census Bureau may collect additional information through its CQR operation, which is limited to the correction of errors that occurred while processing information collected during the decennial count.
Beginning this spring, the Census Bureau has proposed an opportunity for tribal, state and local governments to request the review of population counts for group-quarter facilities through a separate program. The 2020 Post-Census Group Quarters Review would take into consideration the unique circumstances of the 2020 Census and allow the Census Bureau to collect information in support of its ongoing programs, such as the intercensal population estimates and the American Community Survey.
This one-time program was developed in response to feedback received from the initial Federal Register Notice regarding the 2020 Count Question Resolution. Commenters requested expanding the scope of CQR related to group quarters, such as college residence halls, nursing homes and prisons.
