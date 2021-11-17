City officials unsure about who should operate tourism program

City councilors expressed concerns about a recent decision by a public trust they created to hand over day-to-day operations of Muskogee's tourism program to a third-party contractor.
They urged Muskogee Tourism Authority trustees to delay for 30 days the implementation of an amended contract with Oxford Productions Inc. The amendment includes a $3,000 a month management fee among other provisions.
City Attorney Roy Tucker said the amendment constitutes a substantial change to city's tourism program. He recommended city councilors act quickly and decide whether the changes proposed by the amended contract are acceptable.
"You don't want to delay that so the tourism director is in a position that she doesn't know whether the City Council is going to approve the change," Tucker said, acknowledging a potential lapse in the director's employment contract. "I would say that you need to take an action to approve — you're not approving the contract, you're just deciding whether it's a substantial change and whether you approve or disapprove of that."
Mayor Marlon Coleman recommended any decision be delayed until all councilors have read the documents that established the terms of tourism program transferred to Muskogee Tourism Authority — formerly known as the Roxy Theater Community Trust. The decision to transfer the program from Muskogee Redevelopment Authority was criticized as one being “driven by politics.”
Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed, a critic of the transfer from the MRA Tourism Committee in 2020 to the revamped MTA, said city councilors "need to step back" and rethink their options. He said a lack of clarity during the past three years "led us to where we are today."
"That's why we have bounced over the last couple of years all over the place: because we haven't been clear and direct in our vision about what we expect from tourism," Reed said. "I think that we need to all step back and take a deep breath and take a good look at what our vision for tourism will be."
Reed said he hopes three city councilors who serve as MTA trustees will follow through on councilors' recommendation to delay the contract amendment with Oxford Productions. Reed, who said the transfer of management to Oxford is the type of "drift I have always been worried about," plans to attend the MTA's regular meeting Thursday at Roxy Theater to see for himself.
Avery Frix, owner of Oxford Productions, said the amended contract would provide MTA with the additional capacity it needs to get some “big projects across the finish line.” He also said the management agreement also would ensure lodging tax revenue is “being spent wisely and used for the best possible return on investment for tourism” by leveraging funds appropriated for tourism to generate additional revenue “so we’re not just working off of the hotel-motel tax.”
Max Boydstun, a local banker and longtime advocate of Muskogee tourism who helped spearhead efforts to pass the lodging tax used to fund that effort, said he has concerns about transferring “oversight and administration of the hotel-motel tax revenue” to a third-party management company. He told councilors during a recent meeting he is particularly concerned that only one MTA trustee “has any direct investment or experience in the tourism industry.”
“We need transparency, open communications and experienced board members; we need a budget reviewed by both the city and the tourism partners,” Boydstun said. “This budget is approaching $1 million annually, and is too important to Muskogee’s economy to allow small-town politics and rookies in tourism to stymie the progress we have made over the past 10-plus years.”
Mark Patel, president of the Muskogee Hotel and Lodging Association, said Wednesday he believes city councilors should take back direct oversight of the tourism program.
"All we have now are 'yes' people," Patel said about MTA trustees.
