City on track to end fiscal year in good shape

Sales tax revenue deposited this month in Muskogee's coffers increased slightly when compared to totals reported in April, but dipped when compared with May deposits a year ago.
Still, the city appears to be on track to end fiscal year 2022 with sales tax revenue exceeding FY 2021 deposits by 5% — maybe more. That pace, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, mirrors the rate of rising wages but lags the inflation rate.
The Oklahoma Tax Commission reported the city’s share of sales tax revenue disbursed in May totaled $2.47 million, a 12-point dip from the $2.79 million reported a year ago. May deposits reflect revenue collected on actual sales reported by businesses required to file electronically from March 16 to March 31 and estimated sales from April 1 through April 15.
Sales tax revenue generated during the first 11 months of fiscal year 2022, which ends June 30, totaled more than $26.16 million. That represents a 5.47% year-to-date increase from the $24.73 million deposited into city coffers during the same period a year ago.
Mayor Marlon Coleman cited several reasons for the growth in sales tax revenue experienced during the past 11 months. He said more consumers shop locally because Muskogee "is still the place of choice for sales tax-producing goods and services for residents who live in surrounding areas."
"Many of those purchasers are choosing not to go to the north or northeast of us when much of what they need to purchase is in Muskogee," Coleman said, citing higher gasoline prices as another factor. "It makes better financial sense to most people" to shop closer to home.
The state tax agency disbursed $196.14 million this month to municipalities statewide, reflecting a 3.37% increase from the $189.49 million disbursed in May 2021. Counties that assess a sales tax shared disbursements totaling $32.66 million and use tax revenue totaling more than $6.08 million.
Figures released by the agency show sales tax revenue disbursed in May to Muskogee County totaled $573,594, down 13.76% from the $573,594 recorded a year ago. The county's use tax deposit this month increased 10.15% from the $96,539 reported in May 2021 to $107,448.
The city's share of use tax revenue in May totaled $476,413, a 33.71% increase from the $315,805 deposited a year ago. Use tax revenue is generated primarily by purchases of out-of-state goods for in-state use or consumption — city councilors appropriate $1.2 million annually for economic development purposes.
Coleman said he, along with "every Oklahoma mayor," is concerned about inflation and how that will impact the development of a budget for fiscal year 2023. Given present economic conditions, Coleman said writing a budget based on flat revenue projections "makes sense" to him.
"It makes sense to budget as though we were flat and have excess to provide more services versus the possibility of over-budgeting and then falling short if rising inflation ... begins to negatively impact smaller markets such as ours," Coleman said. "I'm hopeful that this budget cycle will be taxpayer-centered so that we can provide not only essential services but desired services, investing in live, work and quality of life issues so our residents not only shop here but play here, as well."
Revenue from Muskogee's 4% municipal sales tax — along with tobacco and franchise taxes — make up just more than half of the its general fund. Much of the balance is generated by fees for utilities and services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.