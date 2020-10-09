City 'partially' opens street to traffic

A one-block stretch of North 24th Street opened to traffic on Thursday, alleviating “bottlenecks caused by detours” and improving access to local businesses.
North 24th Street was closed months ago from Okmulgee Avenue to Shawnee Bypass as crews worked to replace stormwater and water lines and other utilities before street work could begin. Detours caused “congestion” and “bottlenecks” for motorists and a loss of commerce at some area businesses.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said while it will not be “a perfect street” the “partial opening” will “alleviate bottlenecks caused by detours.” It also will “give people in the community access to commerce that is right here … and the church that is right here on the corner.”
“This is not a perfect street, it won’t be a perfect street until April 2021,” Coleman said during a small gathering at the intersection of Broadway and North 24th Street, which was reopened to traffic shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday. “But we wanted to make certain there is access to commerce and give our residents hope this project will soon be done.”
The North 24th Street project is the third of three priority street projects approved in 2010 as part of what initially was a $10 million long-term streets program. The city launched the program by widening South York Street between Hancock Street and Peak Boulevard and followed with improvements to Martin Luther King Street between 12th and 24th streets.
Interim Public Works Director Mike Stewart said early estimates for the North 24th Street project were $3.5 million. The price tag has increased since then to $4.3 million, but could increase if additional change orders are necessary before its scheduled completion in April.
“Given there are no more weather delays we expect to complete this in April,” Stewart said. “But we are moving into the winter, so I do expect some weather delays.”
Coleman told those who gathered for the partial opening of North 24th Street that other street projects planned as part of a $24 million capital improvements program likely will cause other delays around the city. He assured them those delays would be worth the wait.
“Whenever you have street projects you are going to have congestion, detours and delay, but to have a good street system you have to tear up the old streets,” Coleman said. “But when it’s done we will have the streets our residents deserve for decades to come.”
