City planning director to retire

Planning Director Tish Callahan climbed the ladder of opportunity to the top of her department after beginning her career as a secretary with the city of Muskogee.
The lifelong Muskogee native, who will retire Friday after 26 years and four months on the city's payroll, said she was "given some opportunities" to advance during her tenure. She was promoted in 1999 to the position of assistant city planner and served in that capacity until her appointment in 2019 as planning director.
"Things just kind of fell in place for me, so I am really very blessed," Callahan said. "I also was given some opportunities that in today's times may not come about for a lot of people."
One of those opportunities came when she had the chance to fill in as acting assistant planner. Callahan was promoted officially to that position after learning the job and impressing city administrators.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said Callahan has been responsible for numerous projects during her tenure with Muskogee's Planning and Community Development Department. He cited the development of the urban renewal project plan and oversight of city's demolition of dilapidated buildings as examples.
"Tish has written Community Development Block Grants and numerous other other federal neighborhood grants," Coleman said. "She is a wonderful human being to work with, and Muskogee will be at a loss without her."
Callahan, who is "ready to relax and enjoy my grandkids," said her efforts to secure CDBG grants for city projects probably are the most rewarding.
I've done flood mitigation at The Meadows twice. I'm finalizing the second mitigation now and FEMA grant," Callahan said, noting "all that paperwork" such projects require. "My heart really is still in the downtown. Hopefully, we can revitalize downtown and get that going again."
Callahan said while downtown revitalization is something most municipal leaders desire, she "sees promise for Muskogee." With "a lot of new things happening with the Depot Green and Hunt's Green," she believes other "good things will continue to happen" in downtown Muskogee.
While Callahan won't have an official role in future planning and development, she will be here to observe and enjoy the fruits of her labor and those who follow her at the Planning Department.
"I love Muskogee," Callahan said. "My family's been here since the 1920s, so Muskogee has my heart and soul. I'll always continue to hope for what's best for the town."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.